ifOnlyi…had felt that my parents truly acknowledged the value of my invention—one that brought massive success to our company—I might be telling a very different story today. The revenue surge was undeniable, yet my recognition was minimal. It was as if my contribution was invisible to them.

I was thrilled to conceive, create, and develop my product idea, not only for the company’s success, but also as an inventor. I looked forward to receiving my royalties.

I not only conceived the NFL concept but also secured licenses for it to be sold by as many Universities as possible nationwide. My parents’ staff submitted the necessary paperwork for all NFL team licenses, and we continued to add Universities as sales reps requested licenses for the schools in their towns.

When I asked for a minimum of 5% royalties for my idea, my Mom challenged me, suggesting that I should do this for free. No chance; if anyone else came up with this winner, they would not argue about paying them. But after back and forth, I was gifted a percentage of 1/3rd of one percent. You read that right! 1/3 rd of 1% Royalty from the Company’s sales revenue.

I was so passionate about my NFL product that I trained all of the salespeople in my territory to emphasise the importance of their customers ordering this new addition, as it was in such high demand and they could have to wait up to two months for their orders to be fulfilled if they weren’t placed right away.

We opened new accounts that had never bought our products before, and we stocked them heavily with my designs.

The HQ salespeople were also booming across the country with success, and orders for the products were rolling in fast and furiously. Everyone wanted their goods shipped right away, but we quickly ran out of stock as I had anticipated.

Dad then decided to manufacture three additional sizes, plus slippers. He was smart to take full advantage of the licenses. I loved him for his forward thinking and talent. But did he back me on payments for my creation? NO!

The NFL had just over 300 new Licensed products that year, and they would pick the very best product every year, basing it on two criteria—revenue from each newly licensed product and uniqueness.

My creation fell into both categories and won product of the year.

The NFL presented our company with flights, accommodation, two VIP tickets to the Super Bowl, and the trophy 🏆 for NFL product of the Year that would be awarded on the field.

I was fired up; I was going to another Super Bowl, and this time, I wouldn't fall asleep, being sober. But this would never happen. My Mom was now remarried, and the new man in her life was a Chicago Bears fan.

When I talked with my Mom about flight and hotel arrangements for the event, I was told, “So sorry, Ollie, you won’t be going! Your step-father is a Bears fan, so he will accompany me.” Sound familiar?

Wow, I won the award, VIP tickets, flights, and accommodation to the Super Bowl—a once-in-a-lifetime experience—but it wasn't meant for me, even though it was all mine! I couldn’t believe my mother could be this cruel, even though I had experienced it many times before.

Mom did exactly as she said she would, and the Trophy took pride of place in her home. I got to admire it when I visited over the next thirty years.

To end this story on a happy note, my wife and I moved to the Palm Springs area to take care of my Mom when her health was declining.

Shortly before she passed away, Mom handed me my NFL Trophy and said, “Ollie, this Trophy is rightfully yours.” I took the trophy and walked away without uttering a word, even though there were a multitude of thoughts mulling around in my head.

