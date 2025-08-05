Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C.J. Heck's avatar
C.J. Heck
15h

I love this, Ollie --you're an excellent writer. Throughout the story I wondered how old you were when you came up with the idea for the product. Also how old you were when you won and could have gone to the game to accept the award.

If you were an adult, you could have demanded to be compensated and demand again to be the one who was presented with the award.

Thank you for sharing this story, Ollie.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jane Chapman's avatar
Jane Chapman
1d

Well that is a very sad state of affairs indeed!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture