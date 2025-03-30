ifOnlyi… had known how much my sister was hurting emotionally. If she hadn’t been sent to so many different schools as a child, including boarding schools in England and Nevada, and hadn’t constantly clashed with our mother, resisting nearly every expectation placed upon her, then perhaps this situation could have been avoided. Our father's absence due to his international business travels resulted in numerous challenges, and enduring our parents' 13-year divorce only intensified the turmoil for us all. This young girl had reached her breaking point.

On this occasion, we were gathered around the dining room table, enjoying a delightful meal that Mom had prepared for her guests that evening.

This was one of the many nights she prepared her custom meals for them. She frequently hosted guests four times a week. How did she manage it all? She juggled a full-time business career, family, and social gatherings.

I don’t know what made this night different from any others. However, for some reason, after a few minutes, Mom stood up from the table, went in search of my little sister, and found that she had just finished swallowing a large bottle of Aspirin.

She had opened a brand-new bottle, and by the time Mom got to it, there were only about a dozen left.

My sister swallowed all but a few quickly.

What the hell had happened? Why would she do something like this? She had not even reached her teens, and back then, there was no Social Media to blame.

Within a few seconds, Mom yelled out for help and thanked God that there was a doctor at the table; even though he was a dentist, he was still a doctor.

We hurried into the kitchen, where the doctor performed the Heimlich maneuver, but nothing came out.

Then, fingers down her throat, trying to induce vomiting. By now, I was positive I was going to lose my little sis.,

Trying to get all the tablets out, but had no luck

" No, no! " I yelled, " Please get them out of her.” "Someone had called the ambulance, and the gatebell was ringing. I ran to the front door as they brought in the stretcher, and I was freaking out. I loved her so much; I would do anything for her.

This was not a fun time at all. We all went to the hospital, and they rushed her in to have her stomach pumped.

Little Company of Mary Hospital

She needed to stay the night to make sure all was okay. This was the first time I went to any hospital with my sister, who was also a cutter - sharp knives, blades, anything to get her pain out. Today, she still suffers from the scars.

cutting scars forever

I believe cutters are born with that gene inside them. Weird, perhaps, but why is her little daughter a cutter too? Also, a burner? She loves burning herself with cigarettes while they are glowing red hot. OMG, the pain; I see it in all the scars she tries to hide. It hurts my soul.

This is a beautiful girl, now 17, but she started cutting herself when she was 8 or 9. I know she has been getting help from counselors, and I believe the self-destruction has stopped, but getting the truth is almost impossible. I guess who wants to admit this?

Her dad once asked her, "Why do you do that?" She replied, "It feels good, Dad!" Her family's pain is sad.

I recall my little sister calling me in America and saying, “Ollie, you wouldn’t believe what my daughter just said to me! Well, share, please, sis, what she said at the young age of 2.

“Mommy, the only reason I’m here on Earth is to protect you.”

It brought tears to me, tears that lasted for a few years every time I heard her name, saw her, or reminisced about the words my sister shared with me back in 2009. The awesomeness of knowing you have a niece who had the mind to say those powerful words at such a young age, full of innocence.

I share this story today because I see the World in so much pain. Our Planet, too, is crying as it has feelings. There have been fires, earthquakes, typhoons, cyclones, hurricanes, and flooding around the World, and there have been wars, too, too many of them.

Just a month ago, Ireland experienced a storm that wreaked havoc across the Country. Daily, I witness the ongoing efforts to rebuild, bit by bit. How did it come to this? Yes, the World bears its traumas, but the pace of these events is accelerating like never before.

We all need to be kind and help one another, piece by piece, step by step! In the end, it's all about love-unconditional love. When will we ever get there?

Share

….ifOnlyi…. short stories follow my true-life journey. If you've just found me, you can check out my first story about Black Foxe Military Academy in Hollywood, from when I was four. Or go directly to my publication and choose a story of interest there.

Ollies Publication

My First Substack Story