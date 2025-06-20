Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
2d

I loved reading this Ollie. To see the observations of our Melbourne culture throught the eyes of an overseas visitor was fabulous. You really did immerse yourself into the culture. I imagaine the cricket was a bit of a culture shock.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture