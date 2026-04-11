Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

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Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
1d

OMG! Unbelievable! I’m really starting to think that someone is out to get you….but I do not understand why! You are nothing but kind and generous with everyone you know, I do not understand how or why people feel it’s okay to screw you over as the have done.

Yes! I’ve gone out of my way to help others and in the end I pay the price for it. I find myself questioning myself, Why? Why did I bother to be so nice? Why did I go out of my way for this person who I thought was my friend and then they turn around and treat me in such a horrible way, I didn’t deserve it. I just don’t understand people. This is the main reason why I rather stick to myself and not bother with others. It’s more peaceful this way.

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Shauna K. Hunt's avatar
Shauna K. Hunt
20h

I'm afraid I can relate to this too well. The pain is astonishing. I will write more tomorrow, after I've slept on it.

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