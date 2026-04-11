ifOnlyi… knew how quickly trust could disappear…

The Payback

Christine and I were struggling under the crushing cost of the legal war we were fighting. It was again time for us to move again, cutting costs to survive this legal fight.

Courier fees.

Court filings.

Paper.

Ink.

Service calls.

Rental fees for the copiers.

Every day, money was going out.

None was coming in. Eventually, we had no choice.

We had to move. Miguel offered to help, and I paid him and his helper well.

First, we shut down the corporate offices and warehouse. Then we packed up our home.

My favorite escapes in life have always been movies and music.

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Back then, I collected Laser Discs — the big silver discs that existed before DVDs. The picture and sound quality were incredible, almost like having a theater at home.

I owned about four hundred films.

But what I truly loved was music.

Records. Vinyl. Same size as a Laser Disk.

No 8-tracks.

No cassette tapes.

No reel-to-reel.

Records were my thing.

True to the ears.

My music collection began at 13, a gift given after my confirmation

( Elton John’s, Yellow Brick Road double album), had grown to more than 1,000 albums, each one carefully protected in special sleeves, inside & out, designed to preserve them for decades.

When we packed them, I boxed them carefully and sealed each box with tape.

I remember Miguel and his friend, who were helping with this move, carrying those boxes out the back door toward the moving truck.

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At least that’s what I thought.

After we arrived at the new apartment and finished unloading, I realized something.

Where were my records?

Day one passed.

Day two. Then it hit me. The boxes were gone.

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These were the same albums my little sister had protected years earlier—stopping my mom from selling them while I was living in Australia. She fought for them. She won.

She loved that collection as much as I did.

It kept growing.

My hobby.

My passion.

I confronted Miguel.

His response?

Complete denial.

How could I prove anything?

There were no cameras back then. No security footage.

Nothing.

The records were simply… gone.

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A thousand albums.

A lifetime collection.

Vanished.

That was my thank-you for helping find his kidnapped baby.

Records can be replaced.

A baby cannot.

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As I shared in my post, The Phone Call That Launched an Eight-Day Search, we went all in—doing everything we could to rescue his child and bring her home.

We succeeded.

So how could this happen?

Even if it was his friend…

Why didn’t he protect what was ours?

A lifetime of joy—gone in sixty seconds.

A relationship I believed was built on trust and care… was never real.

It was a pattern I would only learn to break much later in life.

Reflection:

In the end, it was never about the records. It was about what their disappearance revealed.

Not everyone who stands beside you is standing with you.

And sometimes, the hardest lessons aren’t about what you lose… but about who you lose it to.

Have you ever helped someone… and paid a price you never expected?

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Thank you for helping this story find the people who could learn from it. Not every betrayal comes from an enemy.

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