ifOnlyi… knew what was about to lie ahead for me on my own. The events and many blessings may not have happened at the same time, but I certainly am full of gratitude that I survived it all.

After a roller-coaster life of kindness and generosity, followed by to-do lists, punishments, and my mother’s constant berating, I had just returned from the most incredible 10 days of my life. These days were filled with awe at the vastness of the Grand Canyon, the adventure and excitement of riding the rapids on the Colorado River, experiences shared with strangers, and sleeping under the stars, marking a significant turning point in my journey to independence.

At eighteen, I was legally free to make my own choices in America, except for bars and drinking alcohol, which I circumvented with a fake ID. But freedom came with its own set of challenges. I found myself without a job and a car, and my mother insisted I pay rent if I wanted to stay home. The reality of adult responsibilities hit me hard, but I was determined to overcome these challenges.

Rent, with no Job? Yea Right!

Our warehouse Manager, Ross, one of my mom and dad’s longtime trusted employees, knew how toxic the relationship between my mother and me was. It was a relationship marred by constant conflicts and misunderstandings, and he offered me a room at his place.

Ross smoked two packs of cigarettes a day, drank 500ml of Scotch, and drove as if he had just had a sip or two of water. He was not the best mentor, but he was 100% faithful to both my parents and, indeed, the best warehouse manager the company ever employed.

Share

Mom and Dad enjoyed his company. He was at our house at least once a week, and they gave Ross meaningful gifts on at least two occasions. One was a legally registered, unique 38 Remington handgun, and the other was a twenty-dollar gold coin from the late 1800s.

Before he started with us, he was a bouncer, and the stories I had heard over the years were endless. If fights broke out, he could run to the closest car and bare-handedly rip off the car antenna to use as a weapon. Think about that. Once, I went to a junkyard to try the same thing, and YES, I put on a pair of gloves so I wouldn’t tear off my hand. No chance; I couldn’t even make a start on it coming loose. I injured my hand even while wearing the glove as well. DUH.

Leave a comment

I always felt safe when Ross was around. I was reminded, while writing this story, that Ross, many years later, used the 38 Handgun that my Mom gave as a gift to commit suicide inside the apartment. I hadn’t seen him for at least 15 years.

So, as he was a long-time trusted family friend, I gratefully accepted his offer to stay in the second bedroom of his apartment. Thankfully, it had its ensuite shower room, and I was thrilled to be out of our house and away from the constant to-do lists! I felt a wave of relief and gratitude for his kindness.

Finally, I was free from the daily to-do lists that my mother would stick to the refrigerator every night, outlining my chores for the next day. It was a small but significant step towards independence, and I felt tremendous relief and freedom.

Life would not have been easy without a car, but I was blessed. A neighbor just down the street from Mom and Dad’s, whom I had only talked to occasionally during my few years at Palos Verdes High School, contacted me.

Jodi heard ( how and where, I don’t recall ) that I was in a rough spot, and she had asked her Dad if I could use one of their many cars. He said yes!

Share

The car her father loaned me was an older, mighty Ford 500. It was inconspicuous—a two-door fading white, perhaps a 1965 or 66. All I know is the engine was the most powerful I ever felt when my foot hit the pedal. Whoohoo! They did not even know me well, yet look at the love shared. Jodi’s Dad even offered to take me to a weekend of racing, wherever that might have been. Their unexpected kindness warmed my heart.

Now, I have a place to live and a car, and I only need a job! Life was already better!

I had been let go from the family business again, so I began looking for a job, and lucky for me, I found one close to the apartment. It was with a leather company. I was almost 19, and I had worked for years in the family business with lots of warehouse experience, so they hired me to be the warehouse manager, and with my background, it was a perfect fit.

I loved their products, and I was well-liked by the owner. He respected me and showed it. I wasn’t paid too well, but I was paid. He had built up a reputable business and worked hard over the years. I worked with his son, Ralph, in the warehouse and became great friends.

Share

Ralph and I used to play Backgammon for 4 to 6 hours at a time, and not only was he great at it, but so was I. My Dad taught me the game and gave me many handy tips. We even used the doubling cube to add more excitement to the game. Honestly, I miss that friendship a lot. Great family!

Piel Leather exhibited at trade shows, as my family had done for 20 years. The owner knew I was a well-trained salesperson and very familiar with his extensive product line, perhaps 100 line items, so he asked me to attend the trade show at the LA CONVENTION CENTER in Los Angeles.

Leave a comment

My job was to help set up the booth and sell products. Okay, sure, no worries; I knew I would enjoy this, but when I got there, I had zero idea that directly across from the booth, which he’d had for years, I would be staring directly at my parents’ booth, the one my Mom fired me from.

Now, that was awkward indeed. Imagine there must be over 1200 vendors inside the convention center, and I am facing my Parents and former sales colleagues. How utterly embarrassing. The questions were endless.

My Dad would come over and speak with the leather company owner, who had known him for many years from doing these shows. “How is my son Ollie doing for you?” he asked. “Super fantastic! We love him. I hope you don’t want him back right now,” he replied. Dad said, “It would help our sales if he were back with us, but the experience will be good for him, and I know he is in good hands.”

I was happy, relaxed, and enjoying life on my terms for the first time in years. I missed my sisters and my Dad, but we still saw each other often. I did feel some remorse that the girls now were responsible for my chores on top of their own.………………………………………………………………..

Doing research for this story, I learned my friend died at the age of 30 back in Aug 1992. Lay in Peace, Ralph. The Memories still carry on.

Remember to Subscribe below. It’s Free!

…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

Military School at Age 4