Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
Jun 2

How did you manage to land a place like that! You have there bounce back ability of a champion fighter! Shame you could only enjoy the views of Sydney through one eye though!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
jybyky's avatar
jybyky
May 31

Great writing, you have shared a valuable, challenging, painful and happy experience, a wonderful combination. I like it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture