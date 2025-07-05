ifOnlyi… had not run into him that day at that time, he might still be double dipping to families. For years on end! All this was back in 1983, long before his worldwide news coverage in 1994 began.

Now, here is a short, shocking story that needs to be told, and it is not a case of name-dropping. While I was shopping in Brentwood for flowers, as mentioned in the previous issue (# 105). I saw our long-time handyman, who had worked on my parents’ property full-time for many years.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

I went over and asked him what he was doing here. He replied, “Getting some items for the house.” When I asked why he did not go three blocks away to our local hardware store, he said, “Oh, they didn’t have what I needed.” Why would he have to drive 40 miles, I wondered.

When time permitted that evening, I shared with Mom the events of the day in Brentwood and explained that I had seen our handyman, Miguel, there. Her facial expression was one of total bewilderment, as there was zero need for him to be there. Apparently, she paid him for the mileage he drove. “Why was he there?” she asked. He said he needed items that could only be found there. I explained.

It turns out that when Mom hired him, he said Mr. O.J. Simpson no longer employed him in Brentwood.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Mom called Mr. Simpson straight away. The person who answered her call said he wasn’t available, so Mom went on to ask when Miguel left his employment in Brentwood. Mom was in shock when the person replied, “He never left and still comes to work every day.”

After explaining that she had hired Miguel a few years back as our full-time handyman, how could he also work full-time in Brentwood? The assistant said, “I’ll ask Mr. Simpson to call you when he is available.”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

It turns out that after Mum and Mr. Simpsom spoke, they realized Miguel had been collecting full-time checks from both families. O.J. was as shocked as my Mom, having known and trusted Miguel for many years.

Mom settled the issue on the phone right then and there. “I will fire Miguel today. What he has been doing is preposterous,” she told O.J., and she did.

ifOnlyi…short stories follow my true-life journey. If you've just found me, you can check out my publication and choose a story of interest or start from # 1.

