ifOnlyi… had paused long enough at the intense New Orleans dinner to ask myself what I truly wanted — not what others wanted from me. If I had turned that question inward instead of reacting to pressure and flattery, I might have chosen to follow self-truth, not out of fear of disappointing or being trapped.

I was in my office in the Dallas World Trade Center when I was paged: “Ollie, please pick up Line 2.” On the other end of the phone was one of my most important vendors, a woman I respected deeply.

She asked if I would drive down to New Orleans to support her at a major show she was hosting — she needed me to help present her product line. I hesitated for a moment and said, “Wow… that’s an eleven-hour drive.”

She didn’t flinch. “Yes. Please. It’s important.” And so I told her I would rearrange my appointments and be there the next day.

I packed the car, and off I went, doing what I always did on long night drives: music playing, coffee in hand, cigarette burning, sunroof wide open to keep me awake.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Somewhere crossing into Louisiana, I missed the road I had always taken before. These were the days with no GPS, and suddenly I found myself in an unfamiliar section of the Bayou, with fog, no lights, trees pressed in on both sides, potholes so deep I could barely tell if I was driving on a road.

There was nowhere to turn around, nowhere to pull over. I was out there alone, and it was frightening.

Then, suddenly, I saw a group of men standing directly in the middle of the road. In the darkness, they appeared like ghosts. I slowed down, thinking maybe they could help me figure out where I was.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Instead, a flashlight hit me directly in the face, and a voice demanded, “Boy, where do you think you’re going?” I felt sweat roll down my back, and my hands started shaking. My mind instantly flashed to the movie Deliverance, minus the banjos.

Their message to me was obvious — I did not belong there. One of them finally rattled off some directions toward a highway, telling me to turn around in two miles at “Joe’s.” I didn’t know who Joe was, I didn’t know where I was, but I knew one thing: I needed to get out. Boy, you are in for a treat, they said. I thought I was about to meet God himself.

I turned my car around at Joe’s, and I must have driven those two miles in under a minute. When I finally got back onto a bigger road with lights, signs, and a sense of civilization, I could breathe again. It was around three in the morning when I crossed into New Orleans, and all I wanted was a shower and something that wasn’t coffee.

The next morning, I met Marilyn downstairs for breakfast. She smiled warmly and greeted me: “Hello, Ollie, I’m so glad you made it.” I replied truthfully, “You have no idea how glad I am too.” We worked the show all that day, and that evening she invited me to dinner — fantastic New Orleans food was exactly what I needed.

Halfway through dinner, she grew serious and told me there was another reason she had asked me to come. She reminded me of her background, how she had left the convent and chosen business instead of continuing life as a Nun.

She had never married. She had never had children. “You are a gorgeous woman,” I told her honestly. “Why are you still single? You’re thirty-three and I’m twenty-seven.”

She looked directly at me and said quietly, “I never wanted marriage. I want a child. And I want that child with you.”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

I sat there stunned. Then she pulled a file from her bag — legal documents — stating that I would have no responsibility for the child and that no one would ever know. I stared blankly at the pages, and the weight of what she was asking began to hit me.

I finally said, “No one would know… except me.”

If she had wanted to date me or have a romantic relationship, you bet I would have considered saying yes, even though I believed I, too, would never get married.

She was sensationally beautiful, intelligent, sharp, and powerful. People turned their heads when she walked into a room — men and women. She was, to me, a modern-day Marilyn Monroe.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

But a child? A secret child? A lifetime consequence?

Was this supposed to be my alleyway to escape Christine so that I could be free at last? Was this subconsciously the exit I had been wanting, disguised as an invitation in a New Orleans restaurant?

I didn’t know.

And that not-knowing sat in me like a stone.

