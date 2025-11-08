Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Chasity Trill's avatar
Chasity Trill
Nov 16

Omg I would have died not once but twice in that one trip lol. I can only imagine what your nerves felt like. I'm from Louisiana and people always say how we have southern charm but that's only half true we have southern charm one sec and the next second it's cut throat. That definitely sounds like a trip to the Bayou

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
7d

You have me on the edge of my seat Ollie!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture