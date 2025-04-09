ifonlyi… hadn’t borrowed money from my sister, who was 3 years younger than me, I might not have had to go through torture from her when I needed her help. I was sick to my stomach.

I was about to go on a date when I realized I would be 10 Dollars short for the night. No one was home for me to ask for help except my middle sister. Oh, I can “Borrow” 10 bucks from her no problem, or so I thought!

I ran into her room and asked, but she said no! “No, what do you mean? I will give it back in a day.” I was begging, so she came around and said, “OK, but only if you drink One Gallon of Milk, and it has to be nonstop.”

One Gallon of Whole milk I drank.

“NonStop?” I asked. “YES, otherwise no cash for you,” she replied. She was brutal.

Right, please get one from the fridge. I opened it up and started swallowing. The first half went down smoothly. I had half a gallon in me and was getting close to finishing. My sister’s eyes were pinned on the milk, ensuring she didn’t see me stop. She kept saying she needed to see bubbles, so she knew I was drinking nonstop.

I was struggling hard and still had about 15% left to finish; otherwise, there would be no ten dollars. I was not going to make it, so I let it flow down my throat as slowly as possible so it wouldn’t stop. I was not going to lose out when I was near the end.

I did it! I yelled out, “Pay me.” Walking to collect the money, I heard a life-sized swimming party inside my tummy, shaking all around. My sister heard it and laughed as hard as possible. You drank all that for 10 dollars, Ollie? She was so happy I was in pain.

I dropped to the ground. I became sick with hearing all the liquid inside me. I didn’t even believe I could go on the date, all for ten dollars. What have I done? I’m thinking. I need to go lie down.

I thought I was going to die.

While on my tummy, the pressure the milk was pushing on my organs made me feel worse. I turned to my side, grabbed the garbage can, and hoped to throw it up, but I had zero luck! I was going to have to go out already having more liquid in me than any weeks’ worth of drinking.

Leave a comment

Ollie is not feeling well.

I did manage to go out, and yes, I was late picking up my date, but when she heard the slushing around when I walked, all she could do was laugh.

This time, the Joke was on me. I thought I would never want a sip of milk again. But the next morning’s breakfast and my glass of milk tasted great.

I’m back, I thought.

Share

….ifOnlyi…. short stories follow my true-life journey. If you’ve just found me, you can check out my first story about Black Foxe Military Academy in Hollywood, from age four. Or go directly to my publication and choose a story of interest there.

Ollies Publication