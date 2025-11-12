ifOnlyi…had trusted what I already knew about myself — that I was an enthusiastic skier, not a daredevil racer. If only I’d chosen skis that fit my skill instead of my ego, and let the slopes be enough without testing fate. That accident taught me that sometimes, the mountain isn’t trying to thrill you, it’s trying to warn you.

It was going to be the most fantastic experience of my life — a five-week, ski-only vacation—the first real time off I had ever taken in my working career. I’d been dreaming of this break for years, and now it was set—five whole weeks.

I’d just bought ski racks for the BMW, large enough for four pairs, so Christine and I could drive from Dallas to the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley, Park City, Utah. In my opinion, Utah has the best snow in the country. After years of skiing in Colorado and New Mexico, this was going to be heaven. I was fired up, already picturing fresh powder and long runs.

Usually, I skied on 185 cm skis — ideal for moguls, which I loved most. But this time, a salesman convinced me to buy 204 cm skis, claiming my height required longer ones. They looked like missiles.

I figured I’d use them on days I didn’t want to tackle moguls. I wasn’t an expert, just an aggressive intermediate who craved the thrill of speed and bumps. I’d trained hard for this trip; my legs were strong and ready.

Once the car was loaded, I installed my new radar detector, along with front and rear sensors, convinced it would save me from any speeding tickets during my all-night drive. I was absolutely planning to fly down those long Texas highways.

But barely 150 miles out of Dallas, near Wichita Falls, I saw flashing lights behind me. My radar detector hadn’t made a single sound. I pulled over, furious and confused. The Officer stepped out of his car — tall, broad, cowboy hat on — and strolled over.

“License and registration, please.”

“Why did you pull me over?” I asked, trying to sound innocent while quietly hiding the radar detector, which was illegal in Texas.

“Step out of the car,” he said. “Where are you headed?” I gestured toward the ski racks. “To Utah — skiing.”

“Get in my car,” he said. “You can stay warm while I write the ticket.”

I squeezed into his Ford Mustang, barely fitting among the rifles and equipment. “How fast did you clock me?” I asked. “110 miles per hour,” he replied. “But I’ll write it for 100.”

My blood boiled. I’d spent good money on that radar detector — why hadn’t it worked? As he finished writing, I said, “You might as well write me two tickets.”

The Officer glared at me. “Why’s that?” “Because I’m coming back,” I said, deadpan.

I was being a smart-ass, no doubt. But I was angry — mostly at myself. He handed me the ticket, told me to appear in court within 90 days, and I got back on the road, muttering to myself as I drove off, this time well within the limit.

By the next morning, we had arrived. My first stop was the ski shop to get my boots properly fitted — a lifelong problem. They always pinched or rubbed, no matter how many pairs I tried.

While there, I met Roger Penske and his wife — yes, that Penske, the billionaire who owned car dealerships, trucking companies, and racing teams. A gracious man. When I asked if he ever had issues with ski gear, he smiled and said, “No, I never travel with skis. I buy what I need when I need it.” That was one way to live, I thought — effortless and stress-free.

With my new boots and monster 204s, Christine and I took the lift to the top of the mountain. The air was crisp, the snow perfect. I was nervous but excited. I strapped in, poles in hand, and pushed off. The skis felt powerful — like extensions of my legs.

Within minutes, I was carving beautifully, smoothly, and fast. The long skis gripped like blades, and I felt unstoppable. For a moment, I imagined I was Franz Klammer himself — the Austrian legend who ruled downhill skiing and won Olympic gold in 1976.

And then, in an instant, I lost control.

My speed was far beyond my ability, and the skis — too long, too fierce — took charge. I veered off course, helpless, and slammed into the gleaming steel support pole of the gondola. The sound was like an explosion. KABOOM. CRASH. SLAM. One ski flew off, one glove disappeared, the buckles of both boots snapped open, and one pole was never found.

I blacked out.

When I came to, I was lying on my back, sliding downhill on a stretcher. The ski patrol had me secured. At the hospital, I learned I had broken every rib on my left side and cracked most of those on my right. I also had a first-class concussion.

That accident ended my tennis life for years. I could barely breathe without pain. For the rest of the vacation, I stayed in the Stein Eriksen lodge while Christine skied.

I became friends with Stein’s four-year-old son, a charming boy who wore a racing helmet every day. His mother, who managed the gift shop, was kind to me, as were many guests who had witnessed or heard about my crash.

Driving home 1,400 miles with broken ribs was agony. Every bump felt like being punched from the inside.

Once home, one night I woke suddenly, gasping for air, a stabbing pain in my chest so sharp I thought I was dying. I fell to the floor and began to pray. Christine woke, panicked, and called 911. I never would have called for myself — it just wasn’t in me — but she did, thank God.

At the hospital, X-rays showed one rib had shifted and was pressing dangerously close to my heart. The doctor was amazed I had survived the drive home. “You broke them all on one side,” he said. “How did you even make it back?”

“I didn’t think about it,” I told him. “I just did it.”

Recovery took years — nearly three before I could breathe deeply without pain. But from that day on, my ribs became my own weather forecast. When rain was coming, I’d feel it before anyone else. A small, strange gift from the mountains I never forgot.

