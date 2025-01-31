ifOnlyi… had not written this story, I would have left part of my journey out, and that’s not what ‘if Only i’ by Ollie is all about. My journey is about surviving it all to be able to write this and all my other true-life stories.

I started dating the receptionist at the leather company where I was warehouse manager. She was cute, and we always had great times together! I still have the gold cross she brought me back from Rome when she visited with her family forty-five years ago!

I recall the first Saturday night, she invited me over to her apartment. She said she was having some friends over, and I was invited. “Absolutely, I’ll be there!” I said. “You need to be here before 10 pm, Ollie. We are all going to be watching Saturday Night Live,” I was told.

Back then, the SNL cast was the best ever, and no one wanted to miss any live shows with stars such as……….

Dan Aykroyd John Belushi Jane Curtin Garrett Morris Bill Murray Gilda Radner Laraine Newman, these were just a few of the best that year. It’s been said they were one of the best casts.

You may want to close your ears now as you read the next part, but it is a big part of this story. When I walked upstairs into my girlfriend’s apartment that night, I was shocked to be greeted by at least 20 girls. ZERO guys except me. Oh no! What have I let myself in for? I thought.

All the girls were sitting on the floor, starting to watch SNL, and laughing out loud. It was laughter I had never heard before. They were all covered up with blankets, and my girlfriend beckoned me to come sit next to her.

Almost as soon as I sat down, I started feeling hands rubbing me; my girl’s hands were not the only ones I felt. There were many. I mean, we only have two, but this felt like 22 hands all over me.

I had zero idea that all these girls had taken hits of Acid and that I was in their hallucination. I’d never had Acid, nor would I; it’s not the kind of high I wished upon myself. But these girls were like mad dogs, and I was their prey.

Twenty-two hands became more, and I started to feel as if I was going to be ravaged. They were all so high and laughing from the SNL show, and perhaps even laughing at my discomfort. I was in a circle of love. Where was Buddha to guide me through this event?

I kept leaning over to my girl and saying, “I need out, help me,” but she was far gone, and I think she was laughing too hard at the whole event to care. I was on my own… I wish, in a weird way, I had been prepared for such an event, but I wasn’t, and I don’t think it was my choice, to be honest. I suffered a massive headache for a few days afterward; it was far too erotic, too much excitement for just one man to handle.

When I spoke about the Saturday night party to my girl at work on Monday, she looked at me confused and said, “Ollie, did you come over on Saturday? I don’t remember you being there.”

Say what! If I had known that would have been her recollection of the night, I could have had a different real-life experience with some of these wild women! More than likely, that would have caused me to have some heart failure, and she would never have forgotten that Saturday night!

If not for SNL, this story may have never been written. I can’t think whether it was a good thing or a bad thing, my SNL, that is.. hehehehehehe

