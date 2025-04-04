ifOnlyi…was not in shock & had the courage to say yes I would have been sitting with Jack Lemmon having drinks. At least one drink. But it was the lack of courage that prevented it from happening.

It was a work week for me, and I was on my way to one of my customers in Beverly Hills, California. I was driving on what they call Little Santa Monica Blvd; below me was Big Santa Monica Blvd.

While driving, I realized I would be a bit early, so I thought I'd drive into an amazing Specialty Car store that sold a wide range of car accessories for all kinds of cars. They offered the best, and if they didn’t have it, the company would certainly order it for you.

I made my left-hand turn into the shop's driveway. I was already in the entrance to the parking lot when I felt a jolt on the back of the car. What, where, and why had that just happened? Another car had made a right-hand turn into the same driveway but didn’t stop.

I got out of my car, and to my shock and surprise, Actor Jack Lemmon got out of his vintage MG that had just rear-ended me.

It was a blessing that neither car had much damage. Mr. Lemmon’s shiny metal bumper was slightly more damaged than my car. Mine had a crack; of course, it would; it was molded and brittle compared to metal.

Mr. Lemmon offered me his insurance, his driver's license, and all his details. He was driving a Vintage MG TD, a true classic, and he knew he was in the wrong.

I didn’t have the courage to ask for anything.

Mr. Lemmon’s MG car rear-ended mine.

We went into the shop together. Jack, as he liked to be called, wanted a special Nardi Steering wheel for his MG. At the time, the Nardi was the best wooden Steering wheel money could buy, and they were in huge demand from Mercedes owners, a status symbol at that time. Jack wanted one for his Vintage MG.

Jack ordered a Nardi Steering Wheel to be installed on the MG

While I was at the counter trying to remember what I needed, I was still in shock at who and what had just happened. Jack said he was sorry and that he would pay all expenses to fix the issues I had.

“No, no need, Sir. I can take care of it.” I foolishly replied. “ Well, then, let's go next door, and I’ll buy a drink," Jack replied. It happened to be Carmine's Italian restaurant, just a few steps away from the car accessory store. He was very keen on going.

“It is only 10 in the morning, they're not even open, Mr. Lemmon,” I said. I had sales appointments that day, although I didn’t mention that part to him. “Ollie, don’t you worry; they will open up for me.” I was so shy and nervous and, rather than say “screw work,” I should go for a drink with this legend whom I loved, I declined his offer.

I am still a huge fan and have watched so many of his films. Actually, my Dad and I watched every one of them together over the years, some of them several times, originally on VHS and later on DVD.

“ Are you sure, Ollie?” Jack asked once more. “I would really like you to join me.” “Yes, Sir, I’m good,” I replied. “OK, then, Ollie. Have a good week.” And off he went, leaving me staring into oblivion and wondering…

What just happened? I needed to pinch myself a few times.

