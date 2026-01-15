Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
5d

This is a fascinating memoir of a turning point in your life, Ollie. You narrated the story with problems and ended with sustainable solutions. I heard a lot about this 12-step rehab program, which helped many people. Thank you for sharing your personal stories transparently and in an engaging way, giving us valuable perspectives.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture