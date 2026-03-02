ifOnlyi…had known that the moment you feel you’ve made it… is often the moment life begins its next test.

Continued from Issue #148 (a must-read to fully understand this moment).

I created a “Kids Club” and, after watching a film where John Goodman played Babe Ruth, I designed a vintage-style canvas baseball bag inspired by that era.

I wanted this to be an extra-special gift for our club members—something they would receive once they reached a certain level by purchasing products and providing proof of purchase.

The bag looked like something you’d pay $250 for, with a bold, full-color logo on both sides and metal peg legs. It was a beautiful piece of work.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

To secure the price I needed, I had to order 5,000 units. It was one of the biggest financial commitments I had made to date—but I didn’t hesitate.

I was confident that our club members would be clamouring to own a replica of the bag Babe Ruth and others used in their era, just because they were collectors of our baseball cards.

As a long-time collector myself, this felt incredibly special.

Growth at this pace meant I needed cash flow, so I turned to a small father-and-son factoring business in Los Angeles. They operated with one secretary and an intense attention to detail—every penny accounted for.

It wasn’t cheap, but it gave me the momentum I needed.

The process was simple: I shipped the order and issued an invoice. They would advance me about 75% upfront, and once the retailer paid, I would receive the balance, minus their sizable fees.

I made sure it wasn’t a long-term agreement so I could secure the big-money investment I needed.

So what did I have to do? Another business plan!

I hired a librarian.

In truth, she was much more than that. She had an extraordinary ability to research and present information in a way that gave the entire project weight and credibility.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

She compiled a book filled with hundreds of letters from our customers—fans who loved the new collectors’ baseball product.

It wasn’t just feedback. It was proof.

Proof that this was no longer a dream and part of the business plan.

Included in the business plan were letters of intent from companies such as Toys “R” Us, committing to $6 million in purchases.

On top of that, there were an additional $14 million in promised orders

This wasn’t hope anymore.

This was real.

I had also introduced a six-pack of acrylic-encased cards.

The packaging resembled a baseball dugout—black box, gold-foil accents, and holes punched into the top for easy carrying.

Six players per pack. Three on the front, three on the back.

It was one of the best designs we had ever created.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Brilliant—and everything was rolling out better than I had dreamed.

It was going to be an overwhelming time for everyone in the company to fill the massive number of orders in a timely manner.

Manufacturing the packaging was not an issue, nor was the acrylic casing, or the plastic frame around the cards, or even the master cartons. All this was simple.

Production lines would continue with three shifts a day, seven days a week. The shrink-wrapping machine does its part on the conveyor belts.

We were ready.

Deliveries were handled by outside companies.

So, where was the issue?

Then came the problem.

Each 3-D pack required three identical trading cards.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

We needed three times as many cards as we had orders for.

And suddenly, everything came down to one question:

Where was Reggie Jackson?



I met with Virgin Games personnel in Newport Beach to discuss the business opportunity. They came back right away and said, “Get us a business plan right away.”

I told them it would be ready in a few weeks.

The other big potential investor was Wayne Huizenga, the owner of many things, but known best as the owner of the Miami Dolphins football team & founder of Waste Management Company ( the people who pick up our trash)

I had a real business—100% sell-through, major retail partners, and multi-million-dollar orders already in the pipeline.

Then came the call from Virgin.

“Ollie, we have a private plane waiting to leave for London—with your business plan on board. We need it now.”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I asked, “Is Richard Branson on the plane?”

“No… just your plan.”

That stopped me.

Do investors really do things like that?

I was still waiting for Reggie Jackson to confirm a meeting with me so we could meet with Upper Deck Company, the biggest sports trading card company.

Life was bright.

Brighter than it had been in a long time.

Everything I had worked for was finally real.

The product.

The team.

The orders.

The future.

For the first time, I allowed myself to believe I had made it.

But life has a way of testing you when you least expect it.

What came next didn’t arrive slowly.

It arrived all at once… with a knock on the door.

And it would change everything.

To be continued…

Reflection

There are moments in life when everything aligns—when the vision, the work, and the opportunity all come together at once.

In those moments, it’s easy to believe you’ve finally arrived.

But growth at that level often carries unseen pressure.

What looks like success on the outside can be balancing on something far more fragile underneath.

And sometimes, the greatest tests don’t come when you’re struggling…

They come when everything seems to be working.

Every chapter I write is part of my journey — the victories, the hardships, and the lessons life was quietly teaching me along the way

