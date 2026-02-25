ifOnlyi… If only I had known that success can be the most beautiful disguise danger ever wears.

After creating the “Watch Out For Kids” charity, the events went better than I could have imagined. What I didn’t realize then was that they were quietly preparing me for something else—something that would change the course of my life.

After a small but meaningful win—the one I shared in issue #143—we finally made a move.

We rented a small, old beach-style home across the street from the ocean.

Water. Waves. Sun. Sand. Long walks. Sunsets. Tanning lotion. Sunglasses. People-watching.

How could life be any better? Was I ever this happy before?

Moving, as always, was a pain in the you-know-what—something I’d end up doing more times than most people pick apples off a tree. Writing business plans came in a close second.

The house had two bedrooms: one became my office, the other our bedroom. Perfect. There was even an outdoor jacuzzi tub and shower. It wasn’t expensive, for this beach area, about $1,500 a month. Today, that same house would rent for five or six grand. Nuts.

While I was trying to collect money from a long-awaited licensing deal—and stressing more than I’d like to admit—I was invited to an NFL Rams training camp in Irvine, California. My girlfriend Christina’s nephew was one of the ball boys.

Off we went.

Being there brought back memories of my time at California Lutheran College in Thousand Oaks, where the Dallas Cowboys used the campus for their off-season training. In my mind, that alone had given the school instant credibility in its early days.

As I walked around chatting with people—something I’ve always loved—I noticed a young man in his early twenties approaching players, asking them to sign something. Curiosity got the better of me.

At first glance, it looked like a football card. But when I got closer, I saw it was something else entirely.

He explained that it was a handmade, three-dimensional card. He used three identical trading cards, cutting the images from two cards and layering them onto a full, uncut card. Small wooden spacers lifted the cutouts, making the player appear as if he were literally running off the card.

I saw it instantly.

This was something I could build into a real success.

But only if it was done right.

Honestly.

And with full respect for someone else’s creation.

That part didn’t scare me. I knew I had to meet with him and see where this could take us—together.

After several meetings, we signed an agreement. He was heading to university, and I took on the responsibility of building something meaningful from his idea.

For the first time in a long while, I felt like I was holding my future in my hands.

Excitement quickly turned into work. A lot of it.

How was I going to make this product in America?

I needed a company that could die-cut images out of trading cards. Every design required a custom die—expensive, but necessary. I had a small bank account balance from the sale of my dad’s inventory. It felt like a blessing.

Then I discovered the real scale of the trading card business. It was far bigger than I’d ever imagined.

There was a massive secondary market—companies that bought hundreds of thousands of boxes of cards, opened them, pulled the valuable ones, and stacked the rest by design and manufacturer.

Finding enough of the same card from the same manufacturer in quantities large enough for mass production was one of our biggest challenges.

Next, we crafted a small plastic frame to mount the uncut card.

Then came high-volume plastic cases to protect the finished piece—ironically, the easiest part. I replaced the wooden spacers with foam cutouts and double-sided tape.

Now it finally looked like a finished piece of art.

Still, I wasn’t satisfied.

I needed retail packaging—something special. And somehow, I found the perfect firm through someone I met during my stay at Betty Ford’s rehab center in the desert.

Life has a strange way of connecting dots when you step back and look.

I imagined packaging that would awe buyers—clear enough to see the front and back, and large enough to discourage theft.

As a kid, I’d stolen baseball cards once or twice. Why? I still don’t know. Peer pressure, maybe. I had the money to pay for them. It was stupid—and now I was designing packaging to prevent the very thing I once did.

The final result was better than I’d hoped: a high-gloss black box with gold foil on the front and back, each stamped with a limited-edition number—### of 50,000.

Everything was in place.

Now I needed a sales team.

State by state, I interviewed hundreds of candidates, narrowing the field to twenty companies nationwide. I felt ready.

Next stop: the big trade show at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. Massive crowds. Fully booked.

So I convinced a friend to rent me a tiny three-by-three-foot space inside his booth.

Cost: $500. The best money I ever spent.

I was tucked away in a corner—but that corner paid off. I was later told that if I’d been an official exhibitor, I would’ve been eligible for Best Product of the Year.

When I got back, everything accelerated.

I needed an office. A warehouse. Production space. Machines. Conveyors. Shrink-wrappers. Tape machines.

Then the staff. Lots of them.

Production ran three shifts, twenty-four hours a day. Over 160 people would eventually work on these products, paying above minimum wage.

To help manage it all, I hired my friend Jimmy, who owned a wildly popular diner in Newport Beach. He knew how to run efficient lines, maintain high quality, and turn tables quickly. Sitting at lunch with Jimmy, he told me he knew Reggie Jackson and also wanted to become a small investor.

I nearly dropped my fork.

Reggie Jackson #44 was my hero. The reason I loved baseball. The reason I never missed an A’s game on Saturdays. He also sat on the board of Upper Deck, a baseball card company.

Jimmy offered to set up a meeting.

Orders started rolling in.

Toys “R” Us.

Price Club.

BJ’s Wholesale.

Toys “R” Us sold out in three days—even with products locked behind glass and limited to one per customer. I was told we outsold Barbie’s biggest hit. They wanted a permanent placement.

I went to town, placing print ads and full-page color ads in so many publications it’s way too long to list. I had a new one designed for every ad in every publication; it drove my art designer absolutely nuts.

Rich kept saying to use the same ones over and over. No, I said, we must show originality just like the cards. If I were to pay a big-time advertising company for this level of work, I would never have been able to do such a creative number of designs. Millions in time, fees, and expenses. We did it all ourselves.

To save money, I set up our own advertising company, which cut costs by at least 15% across hundreds of ads.

One of the ads I placed weekly was a double-center-spread ad in a large newspaper called USA TODAY BASEBALL WEEKLY, owned by Gannett Media. They also owned USA TODAY, the first newspaper to use color.

I had requested a newspaper stand to be put out in front of my home. I thought that would be so cool, although it scared me too. If you read my earlier issues, you’ll remember that, at 14 years old, some older boys had me break into newsstands and sell the papers in restaurants. That was a one-time event, and I was terrified. Those boys were not my friends. Now it came full circle for me: I had my own newsstand.

Toys R Us could not keep the goods in stock; they put them behind glass and allowed only one per customer, but they still sold out in three days. I was told that I outsold Barbie Doll’s biggest hit. They wanted more and wanted me back in their head office for what they called a planogram. A permanent place for my product.

B.J Wholesale sold out in two days!

Price Club sold out every piece. These were sold not individually but in a case of 36 units, so the price tag was much higher and still poof all gone.

If only I had known that the higher I climbed, the less prepared I was.

To be continued…

Every chapter I write is part of my journey — the victories, the hardships, and the lessons life was quietly teaching me along the way

If you’d like to support my writing and help me continue telling the rest of this story, you can buy me a coffee. Your kindness helps keep these memories alive.

Buy Ollie A Coffee

Have you ever had a moment when you realized happiness wasn’t something you earned—but something you felt, unexpectedly, in the middle of building a new life?

Leave a comment

Stories like this travel farther when shared. Thank you for helping it find the people who need it.

Share