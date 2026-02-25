Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ollie - ifOnlyi...'s avatar
Ollie - ifOnlyi...
10h

Paul, thank you for your wonderful, uplifting words. I have to agree, perhaps this wasalways my gift, looking back in my writings, it kind of lays out what you shared.

My wife and I have had many conversations saying we should've just sold off once we formed a full-blown business, but we would never have known where it could have gone. Regrets, yes!

Blessings always, Ollie

Reply
Share
Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
1d

Ollie you certainly know a deal and a product when you see one! But it takes guts to take a punt on something and actually turn it into a reality! Bravo

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture