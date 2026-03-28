ifOnlyi… had recognized the gift that kept arriving in envelopes and boxes from a young man in Hawaii who believed in me.

The box sat on the floor of my office for weeks.

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Inside were a handful of cardboard caps, a few metal slammers, and several handwritten letters from a young man in Maui who believed I could change his life and mine forever.

It had all started months earlier with a phone call from Maui, Hawaii.

On the other end of the line was a young man who had been following what I had done with trading cards.

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He told me about a simple game kids were playing with milk caps from juice bottles — they called them Pogs.

At first, it sounded almost too simple. Cardboard circles and metal slammers.

But he kept calling. Not once or twice —it was very frequent—for months.

He believed in it, and he believed I was the person who could take it nationwide. Eventually, he even started sending me packages. Inside were samples — the actual caps they were using from the bottles in Hawaii.

The calls from Maui didn’t stop after the first conversation.

The young man truly believed in what they had started there with those little bottle caps. He kept telling me that if anyone could take it nationwide, it was me.

Over the next few months, the mail started arriving.

Sometimes it was a padded envelope. Other times, a small box. Inside were samples — some of the original milk caps they had been using, along with early printed versions of the game they were trying to build.

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What I remember most were the letters. They weren’t typed. The young man handwrote every one of them.

Page after page explaining the idea, the excitement they were seeing in Hawaii, and why he believed I was the person who could make it happen across the country.

One of those boxes eventually ended up sitting on the floor of my office. I opened it and looked through the contents — the caps, the slammers, the handwritten notes.

Then I closed the lid.

At that time, my life was being pulled apart on too many fronts. The lawsuits were consuming everything, and soon after came the diagnosis of cancer. My days were spent fighting battles to stay standing.

The box stayed there on the floor for a long time — open, waiting for me to say yes.

The young man never gave up. He kept telling me, “You’re the guy who can make this happen.”

I remember holding them in my hand, turning them over, thinking about what they could become.

Looking back now, I realize he may have been right.

But at that time, legal battles consumed my life. My head was somewhere else entirely — buried in legal papers and stress. I wasn’t thinking clearly, and I certainly wasn’t thinking about the future.

Eventually, I told him no.

Within a few short years, the simple game he had been describing exploded across America. Hundreds of companies began producing Pogs and slammers, and the tiny cardboard discs quickly turned into a massive playground economy.

Industry estimates later showed just how big the craze became in the United States alone:

1993 – roughly $50–100 million in sales

1994 – around $300–400 million

1995 – the peak year, exceeding $500 million

1996 – about $200 million before the craze began to fade

1997 and beyond – the market collapsed almost as quickly as it had risen

Within a few years, Pogs exploded across America, generating hundreds of millions in sales and billions of pieces worldwide.

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Sometimes I think about that young man in Maui who kept calling and sending those little bottle caps.

And I wonder if he ever knew how close we came to doing it together.

Sometimes I still think about that young man in Maui who kept calling and sending those little bottle caps.

I can still picture the envelopes, the boxes, and the handwritten pages filled edge to edge with his excitement. He believed in something simple that most people would have dismissed.

More than that, he believed in me.

And for a brief moment in time, our paths almost crossed in a way that might have changed both of our lives.

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But life doesn’t always move according to opportunity. Sometimes it moves according to survival.

At that time, I was fighting battles on too many fronts — lawsuits that seemed endless and the terrifying reality of a cancer diagnosis. My energy wasn’t spent dreaming about the future. I spent it trying to get through each day.

So the box sat there on the floor of my office.

Opened. Waiting.

Waiting for an answer I never gave.

Within a few short years, the little milk caps from Hawaii would sweep across America, filling schoolyards and playgrounds everywhere.

But when I look back now, what stays with me isn’t the money or the size of the craze.

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It’s the effort that the young man made.

The belief he had.

And the quiet image of that box on the floor.

REFLECTION:

Sometimes life doesn’t ask whether you’re ready for an opportunity. It simply places it in front of you and waits.

Looking back now, I sometimes think it may have been God quietly placing another opportunity in front of me, one I couldn’t see at the time.

And perhaps that is one of life’s quiet truths.

Not every gift arrives when we are ready to receive it.

Every chapter I write is part of my journey — the victories, the hardships, and the lessons life was quietly teaching me along the way.

If you’d like to support my writing and help me continue telling the rest of this story, you can buy me a coffee. Your kindness helps keep these memories alive.

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That box sat on my floor waiting for an answer I never gave.

Have you ever had something in your life that waited quietly… while everything else demanded your attention?

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