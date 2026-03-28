Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

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Paul Chiddicks's avatar
Paul Chiddicks
8h

This really stayed with me Ollie, the image of that box quietly waiting while everything else in your life demanded your strength. It’s hard not to wonder “what if,” but your story reminds me that sometimes it's just about survival. What stands out isn’t the missed opportunity, it’s that someone believed in you that much, and that you can still feel it all these years later. That kind of belief doesn’t disappear, even if the timing wasn’t right.

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