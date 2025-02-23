ifOnlyi…had known what LOVE was and understood what it felt like to be in Love at that period of my life. I would have realized I was actually in Love and behaved differently.

While attending California Lutheran University (Cal Lu), I kept coming across a student I believed would be the Love of my life. It was the “glamorous” way Laurie carried herself, and her bombshell looks certainly helped; she turned heads everywhere she went.

The closest & most honest image I could find is a look-alike of Laurie.

I found out Laurie was dating some other jock in college who was a young handsome kid, so I decided I would try and use “the power of thought,” willing my dreams to come true. I’d never done this before, but I had heard about it quite a few times. I used to write a letter to her every single day in my bedroom, imagining what our life would be like together if we were ever to become a couple.

It’s me, thinking and writing and dreaming.

I kept writing letters of hope, and, honestly, they were part of my fantasy world. I had no plans to send her the letters, hand them to her, or tell her about them. Writing the letters was a way to channel and note powerful thoughts from a higher power. I believed these would help provide the needed blessings for the one time I would get a chance to speak with Laurie and ask her out. Would It Work?

Knowing she was dating someone else, I counted on the magic of my letter-writing and the connections I made with my team of Angelic Angels, who have a unique way of granting dreams a reality. I had only heard about this and hadn't had it validated at that time.

The months of effort were coming to a time when it was ‘now or never.’

I found Laurie and I together at the perfect time, in a wonderful place where no one was around to make me stress out or mumble like a cartoon character.

“Hello there, how’s your day going?” That’s the best I could come up with on the spot. Her reply melted me. “I’m doing great. My name is Laurie, and yours is?” “I’m Ollie.” I then said, “You're an absolutely magical person.” My words needed to stop right then and there, or else I could’ve humiliated myself without thinking before I spoke.

We began sharing details about our classes, where we grew up, the High Schools we attended, our plans for our Degrees, and the careers our parents were involved in. I learned that her father was a Minister.

I'm trying to think of Laurie’s Dad in a Happy way.

My knees were knocking, my heart was pounding, and I felt drips of sweat running off my forehead when I learned about her father’s profession. What would he think of me? Would he have a hundred questions for me?

Me having total fear coming out of me, and I was out of practice asking out dates.

I could see her look and wonder why I was dripping drop after drop.

I guess I was worried about a potential interview with her Dad before going on a date. But I was worrying unnecessarily, as usual. Her Dad was not concerned about me at all; he left it up to his Daughter to make those decisions. Aah!

We had our first date, and apparently, it went very well, so I felt blessed when we continued dating for the rest of the college year.

Laurie frequently visited my Family's home, which was a two-hour drive or more from hers. My Family enjoyed her company a lot. I didn’t introduce many people to my parents.

Towards the end of the year, Laurie became more distant, and we weren’t as close as we once had been.

Two hearts are better than one.

I believed that Laurie was talking with someone else and starting a new relationship around that time. Yes, I was right; just after our first college year ended, I learned she got engaged and soon married a volleyball player who also studied at Cal Lu.

I had hoped she would come to my 21st birthday party. She was a big part of my happiness during the 2nd half of my College year.

But no… It was a difficult goodbye for us, and I'm sure I played a significant part in affecting our relationship negatively. Perhaps I was too immature as well as young. I didn’t know what Love was, even when it slapped me in the face and ran me over at the same time.

What does Love gotta do with it? I have to do it!

Not knowing or not growing up hearing the words' love” in my life was a huge reason why some great relationships ended abruptly, and really shouldn't have. So I have to take full responsibility for that.

Love is very powerful. Knowing it, feeling it, and using the word have more benefits than you could ever imagine—unless you don’t understand it.

This loss hurt… Laurie was looking for Love; she wanted to be loved and hear the words “I love you.” If I had understood what it meant to be in Love, not only with her but with life itself, I believe I would have said those words to Laurie, and she would not have left me, or left at that time in our lives.

Seven and a half years later, I wrote a very long letter to Laurie, I believe over eight pages, and mailed it to her. The only known address that I had was her parents.

I'm writing my long goodbye and deepest apologies.

Basically, it was a very long apology letter. It was something I needed to do to clear up my past and move forward. I was still single, but I had no intention of rekindling the old relationship.

The letter was 100% to say I was sorry for anything I did or said that might have hurt her in any way and to wish Laurie the very best in her life and future. I wrote directly from my heart and soul; I had to.

The Great thing I learned from this experience was that the “Power of Thought” really does work. It has kept me going, and many more wonderful dreams have been fulfilled in my lifetime, and more will be in the future, too.

By the way, I did indeed mail this letter this time! With no return address on the envelope, so as not to get a response, or to mess up her life. I was starting to make changes in my life, taking baby step,s but real change.

This was the letter I had written, in which I apologized for who I used to be and wished Laurie the very best in her life.

