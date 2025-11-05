ifOnlyi…had known then that leadership isn’t about hiring the most impressive résumé or creating the biggest splash. It’s about protecting your people, trusting your instincts, and leading with heart, especially when you’re tested and someone needs you to do the right thing—no matter how hard it feels.

Following the Dallas Cowboys ticket fiasco, I recognized the need to rebuild my sales team’s confidence and motivation. To do that, I decided to host a three-day sales event, flying everyone in and booking meeting rooms at the Anatole Hotel. It was conveniently located across the street from the World Trade Center, making it easy for my local reps and inside staff to attend. The others either drove in or flew in—on my dime, of course.

At the time, I had just hired a new sales manager to help drive growth across my nine-and-a-half-state territory. I chose a gentleman who had been a sales manager for Hanes Brands, a company founded in 1901, which is now a massive corporation with billions in annual revenue and over 40,000 employees.



Perhaps that was overkill for my operation, but I wasn’t aware of it at the time. What I did know was that I wanted someone who came from a culture of success. He had overseen a division of Hanes Hosiery—the famous nylon stockings department—and I thought bringing his experience and discipline could elevate our team.

To set the tone for the event, I decided to bring in a motivational speaker. I went back to my roots and hired Chet Lakey from Oklahoma. He had worked with my family’s business years earlier, and I’d always liked him a lot. I couldn’t afford the likes of Zig Ziglar, who I greatly admired, but Chet was the next best thing—a potent mix of ministry, salesman, and storyteller.

Chet flew in, and we spent a couple of days planning the agenda. I was nervous—this would be my first major sales meeting—but I was also excited. Chet had a calming presence, and thank God for that. Over the course of two days, he brought energy, laughter, and inspiration to the entire group. By the end, everyone was fired up and ready to chase the future together.

One of Chet’s exercises involved having each salesperson take a one-hour assessment with him. The goal was to identify their natural sales talents—their strengths and weaknesses—so we could better align their roles. I didn’t hesitate to cover the cost. I wanted to invest in my team’s growth.

But the morning after the event, the energy changed.

When I walked into the showroom, my assistant looked pale and uneasy. I could tell something was wrong. I asked if everything was okay, and she quietly asked if we could step outside to talk.

Once outside, she began to cry. My heart sank.

Between tears, she told me that my new sales manager—the one from Hanes—had tried to molest her at dinner the night before, sexually. I was stunned. I hugged her and assured her I would take care of it immediately, though I had no idea how. I was devastated for her and unsure of what my next step should be.

Chet was still in my office when I told him what had happened. Without hesitation, he said, “Ollie, you need to fire him—now.”

I had never had to do anything like this before. It felt so heavy, so wrong, but Chet guided me through it. “Sit and watch,” he said. “I’ll conduct the exit interview.”

I called the sales manager into my office. Chet handled the conversation with calm authority, and within minutes, it was over. The man was gone. I felt a mix of sadness, anger, and relief.

Chet then asked my assistant to come in. He comforted her and assured her she had done the right thing. She told us that, aside from the fear of what might have happened, she was okay—and that she wanted to stay because she loved her job.

I was so grateful she was safe. Still, it was a painful reminder that leadership often entails facing difficult and unexpected moments.

In time, she healed, grew stronger, and eventually moved on to a more fulfilling and rewarding opportunity. I was proud of her courage and resilience.

During the training, Chet had shared one of his signature lessons: you can size up a prospect within 30 seconds of walking into their office. Look for clues, he said. Are they messy or neat? Do they have family photos on their desk? That means they’re family-oriented—probably conservative. Do they drive a Volvo? Then they’re definitely conservative.

That one got my attention.

“Wait a second, Chet,” I said. “I drive a Volvo—and I’m definitely not conservative!”

We laughed, but I couldn’t shake it. That night, I decided maybe it was time for a change. So, I sold the Volvo and bought a used Porsche 928—the kind of car I’d seen in a movie called Middle Age Craze.

I drove it three miles before realizing the absurdity of it all: there was no trunk space, and nowhere to fit my product samples. I pulled over at a pay phone (remember those?) and called the dealer. “I’ve got buyer’s remorse,” I told him. He said, “Take it home, Ollie. If you feel the same way tomorrow, we’ll pick it up.”

And they did! They picked it up the next morning.

That episode taught me a valuable lesson about impulsive decisions—and about trying too hard to project an image that wasn’t really me.

I called my banker and told him I was buying a BMW 7 Series instead. He laughed and said, “Ollie, you’ve only had the Volvo for three months. What’s going on?”

But when that midnight-blue beauty arrived, with its cream-colored interior, I knew I’d made the right choice. It was elegant, powerful, and—most importantly—comfortable for long-distance drives. I felt I had earned it after years of hard work. The payments were steep, but I was determined to make it work.

When Chet finally left, I was back on my own—grateful for his guidance, stronger from the challenges, and ready to rebuild my dream once again.

