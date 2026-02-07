The Man Who Took Unlimited To The Limit
And what it cost him...Issue #144
ifOnlyi… could have afforded to buy two lifetime tickets, imagine what could have been.
It was 1987.
I was living in Dallas, Texas, flying American Airlines almost exclusively. Dallas was their main hub, and I’d been loyal for three years—loyal enough to carry a paid card that granted lounge access, pre-boarding, upgrades, and even a special phone number to book travel.
Back then, that privilege cost a whopping $100 a year.
American Airlines made an offer that sounded almost mythical:
Pay $250,000 once, and you could fly First Class anywhere in the world—for life.
Add another $150,000, and you could bring a companion with you every time.