ifOnlyi… could have afforded to buy two lifetime tickets, imagine what could have been.

It was 1987.

I was living in Dallas, Texas, flying American Airlines almost exclusively. Dallas was their main hub, and I’d been loyal for three years—loyal enough to carry a paid card that granted lounge access, pre-boarding, upgrades, and even a special phone number to book travel.

Back then, that privilege cost a whopping $100 a year.

American Airlines made an offer that sounded almost mythical:

Pay $250,000 once, and you could fly First Class anywhere in the world—for life.

Add another $150,000, and you could bring a companion with you every time.