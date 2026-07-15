Ollie - if Only i...

Ollie - if Only i...

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Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
Jul 16

Your memoir is full of valuable life lessons. I can relate to the hard decision between money and freedom. I am glad you had the awareness of what mattered most for your well-being and life satisfaction. Thank you for another great episode of your memoirs, which was a delightful read for me.

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Cindy Martindale's avatar
Cindy Martindale
Jul 15

Classic Ollie. I love it. This one is a little different, but it still follows the pattern of you getting into a sticky thicket with so much at stake that it boggles the mind. Then you think and think about it, and after stewing, you have your decision. And I always agree with you! You're a good person, Ollie, and through some messy growing-up years, you absolutely emerged as an ethical person who knows right from wrong. I admire your decision-making and, as always, I'm sitting here thinking... Well, what's next? Then what happened? Can't wait to read the next "chapter"!

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