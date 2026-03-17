ifOnlyi…had known that no matter how big my problems seemed that day, one phone call was about to change everything.

My supervisor was someone I had grown fond of.

Miguel was the kind of man who went beyond the call of duty. He helped me personally when things were difficult, and he took enormous pride in his work. Every product leaving our assembly line had to be perfect.

I respected that.

My upbringing taught me that taking pride in your work mattered more than almost anything else. Miguel lived by that same principle every day.

Then one Saturday afternoon, the phone rang.

It was Miguel.

He was calling from a pay phone and crying.

“Miguel, what’s wrong?” I asked. “We’re here for you. What happened?”

He struggled to get the words out.

“Ollie… my wife was shopping at Sears. The baby was in the buggy. She turned to look at something on a rack… and when she turned back…”

He paused, trying to breathe.

“The baby was gone.”

“Gone?” I said instinctively. “It can’t walk. It’s only a few weeks old.”

“No… gone,” he said. “Stolen.”

His wife had run all over the department store searching. The baby was nowhere. She called him in panic, and now he was calling me.

“First thing,” I told him, “get the store’s security team immediately. Then call the police from the store phone. Christine and I are coming down right now.”

“Which department are you in?”

Christine and I arrived about fifteen minutes later. We probably pushed the speed limits getting there, but time mattered.

This was when Christine stepped in. She shifted instantly into lawyer mode.

She knew exactly what questions to ask, who needed to be contacted, and how everything had to be documented. Every minute mattered.

Even though she was already fighting our company’s massive legal battle against four corporate Goliaths, she put everything aside.

A baby had been kidnapped. That took priority over everything.

We gathered photos immediately and began printing flyers as fast as possible.

I contacted Ruder Finn, the public relations firm working with us on our legal case. Within minutes, they shifted their focus to this emergency.

And they did what they did best.

They got the word out.

News stations across the state began calling Christine. Interviews started immediately. Newspapers followed.

But Christine didn’t stop there.

She contacted the television show America’s Most Wanted in Washington, D.C., and began coordinating to get the baby’s photograph and story broadcast nationally.

It aired.

Miguel’s family and friends spread out across Southern California with stacks of flyers.

Christine worked the phones nonstop.

She arranged for the baby’s photo and details to appear through the

AMBER Alert network and on the giant electronic freeway signs across Southern California.

Everyone was working. Everyone was searching.

But Christine carried a single determination that pushed everything forward.

Find the baby.

Now.

Eight days passed. Eight long nights of searching and hoping.

Then the phone rang again

The baby had been found.

She was in Phoenix, Arizona, inside a parked car.

The kidnapper had driven roughly 380 miles across the desert before being caught.

The story that followed was heartbreaking.

The woman who took the baby had lost her own child during delivery. Her grief had twisted into desperation, and she had stolen another woman’s newborn from a Sears department store.

But the most important thing was this:

The baby was alive.

Safe. And going home.

All of us were grateful. Relieved beyond words. Even though it wasn’t our child, it felt personal by the end of those eight days.

No parent should ever experience that terror.

Reflection:

Looking back now, what I remember most is not the fear, but the determination.

People from every direction came together — family, friends, reporters, law enforcement, and strangers who simply cared enough to help. Flyers were passed hand to hand. Phone calls never stopped. Hope refused to disappear.

Eight days later, that tiny baby girl was found safe hundreds of miles away.

In a world that often feels chaotic, that moment reminded me that when people work together with a shared purpose, extraordinary things can happen.

A frightened newborn was brought home because people refused to give up.

Stories like this remind me how powerful collective effort can be. Have you ever witnessed a community come together in a moment of crisis? I would love to hear your experience.

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