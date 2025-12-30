ifOnlyi… hadn’t been so trusting, put so much faith in people, I would never have faced that moment when I realized integrity was negotiable to people who never created anything themselves.

Soon after my mother delivered the news, everything I thought my future would be was stripped away.

I was no longer going to our head office. I was no longer going to be trained for six months to step into her role as she prepared to retire. I was no longer going to become President of my parents’ company.

I was emotionally wrecked.

It felt as if my heart had been torn out—not because I feared hard work, but because the life I had imagined since childhood, the continuation of something my parents had built with sacrifice and grit, was no longer mine to earn. The door hadn’t closed slowly. It slammed.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

At the same time, my personal life was unraveling.

I wasn’t in love with my girlfriend. I was living a life that felt fake—one I never truly wanted to begin with—and instead of facing that truth honestly, I ran from it. I convinced myself that finding love elsewhere would somehow restore my happiness. So I did the worst possible thing: I reached back out to women who had once wanted to date me, all while still living with Christine.

Yes, we were still together.

No, I didn’t care.

I went completely off the rails. Maybe it was a midlife crisis at twenty-eight. Maybe it was desperation. All I knew was that I was in pain and looking for something—anything—to make it stop.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I didn’t care where the date was, what time it happened, or what the conditions were. Weather, distance, exhaustion—none of it mattered. I was on a mission for relief. Or at least that’s what I told myself.

The truth was simpler and uglier: I was hurting deeply, even if I didn’t show it. And I didn’t know how to get my happiness back.

To make matters worse, the things that once saved me physically were gone.

I couldn’t ski anymore. I was still recovering from the accident. Tennis—my favorite sport—was finished. Broken ribs, cracked ribs. I couldn’t even lift a racket over my head.

So if I couldn’t use my body, I would use my mind.

The only place left for me to go was into work—deep into it. Creativity became my refuge. Focus became my escape. And that was when I threw everything I had into what came next.

J.C. Penney.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

I walked into J.C. Penney believing talent would be enough. I walked out learning how easily it could be taken.

After the Stop N Go debacle, I poured myself into my “Grab N Go” bag concept again—this time with J.C. Penney. Their headquarters had just moved from New York to Plano, Texas, a perfect thirty minutes from my showroom. For the first time in months, opportunity felt close enough to touch.

They were launching Spirit of the American Woman, tied to IndyCar racing and their sponsorship of Lyn St. James. I didn’t want to chase the campaign—I wanted to build inside it. I assembled my design team, refined the concepts, and secured a meeting.

The boardroom stunned me. I felt honored to shake hands with their team leader, Michael, a 20-year veteran who was relocating with the company. When I laid out my prototypes and presentation boards, the energy shifted. Jewelry first. Shoes next. Momentum building.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Then he asked, almost casually,

“Can you design for our hair salons?”

“What—you have hair salons?”

“Yes, with over three hundred now and seven hundred planned to be opened by 1991.”

I said yes without hesitation.

The conversation expanded—store-wide integration, branded cohesion, departments feeding into departments. He saw what I saw: bags not just as packaging, but as their image.

Then came the question that changed everything.

“Ollie, would you be interested in designing our Christmas theme across all 1,500 stores?” With all departments flowing into another, come up with gift-with-purchase ideas. You know, when you spend so much, you get a gift.

I didn’t breathe.

Three concepts. One chosen. Seasonal bags included. This wasn’t a project—it was a defining moment.

Back at the showroom, we worked for ten straight days. No breaks. No distractions. It was coffee & cigarettes all day long. We may have had 5 hours of sleep a day. I stopped thinking about my mother blocking my future at the family company. I focused on a company that respected my creativity.

This was going to be my future. J.C. Penney’s and Me! All I did was think of the great future together, if they liked what we did, imagine what could be. A life in Texas forever.

When we made the final presentation, the concepts and boards were flawless. Even Michael struggled to choose. We had mock bags created to show what the look would be on and off the holiday season. This was big, and this was exciting for everyone.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

Then Manila happened. Ollie, our Executive team is leaving for two weeks, and when we get back, we will choose the plan and let you run with it.

While they were gone—visiting factories amid the fall of the Marcos regime—someone else inside J.C. Penney made a decision without consent. My quotes. My designs. My Christmas ideas—all submitted to manufacturers. Products Approved. Products Ordered.

Stolen.

When he finally returned my call, I lost it. I yelled. I broke down. I threatened to sue.

“Ollie, don’t,” he pleaded. “We’ll make it right.”

Promises and handshakes had already failed me too many times.

Everything collapsed at once—Stop N Go, my mother’s betrayal, my stolen future, and now this.

Christine, still my girlfriend at the time, an intellectual property attorney, filed suit immediately. J.C. Penney settled quickly. The money didn’t matter.

What mattered was this:

Their deceit, broken promises didn’t just end a deal—they broke something in me.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance

That phone call didn’t just end a chapter of my career. It emptied me of belief…

I thought that was the lowest point.

I was wrong.

Just as the lawsuit was filed and the silence settled in, the phone rang again.

This time, it wasn’t a business call.

It was death.

