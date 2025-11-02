ifOnlyi…had trusted their belief in me enough to say Yes. Instead, I talked them out of it — and in doing so, I talked myself out of an opportunity that would become one of the most significant losses of that season of my life. Why was I so quick to say No… when every cell in me was aching to say Yes?

I was up very late one night when an advert flashed on the TV for a brand-new salon called Toni & Guy. Something in me sparked. My intuition told me: call them tomorrow and make an appointment.

So the next morning, I did precisely that. They offered me a same-day appointment. Fantastic. Off I went.

When I walked in, I was greeted warmly and introduced to Mark, the owner, who would be cutting my hair. He was originally from Hawaii. He then introduced me to the other two owners, James and Bruno. Three young visionaries—three artists.

The haircut was perfect. My hair was long back then, and I was wearing a beard. James was the color specialist. I remember thinking I needed to bring Christine to him—he had a gift.

As I was leaving, Mark said something that took me by surprise:

“Ollie… you’re our first customer.”

I just knew that only good things could come from that.

Over time, their salons exploded across Dallas, and later they opened more in London. They were flying everywhere, doing shows, winning awards—it was dazzling to watch them rise.

Eventually, seeing James for Christine was no longer a same-day situation; this team was in high demand.

Then one afternoon, out of nowhere, Mark called me at my showroom and asked if he could visit. I left him a pass at the front desk. I was excited, and honestly, nervous. What could this be about? Had I done something? Had I not paid?

He came in for the tour. The showroom looked its best—my goal was always that it would feel like stepping into a boutique off the Champs-Élysées. It had been hard to achieve, but it was special, and my front window display end to end did indeed look like the windows of Paris, France.

I offered him ice cream from my ice cream station, or a beer from the tap, or fresh coffee—anything to make him welcome.

We sat down. He told me the other two owners had also wanted to be there, but he couldn’t close the salon, so he came alone.

Then he said it:

“Ollie, we’re designing and creating a complete line of hair products.

We’ve decided we want you to handle the USA.”

Me? I was stunned.

“Mark, what an honor,” I said. “But I’m in the gift business.”

He replied, almost gently: “I see that. Come meet the other lads—you’ll want to do this.”

So I made time. We all sat down, and they walked me through everything step by step. They had the capital, the vision, the product. They were already winning in the beauty world.

What they needed was me, he said.

It reminded me of years past, when I used facial products from Neiman Marcus. I loved those products so much that I called headquarters with questions. Next thing I knew, I was invited to dinner with executives at The Adolphus Hotel—in the French Room. They offered me a national executive sales position. And again, I declined—because I already had a career.

And now here I was again—being invited into national marketing and leadership in another high-end field, one I knew nothing about.

And again—I turned it down.

It hurt. Deep inside, that decision hurt.

Years later, I went looking for them—to see how life had turned out for the three men I had once known. I found James. We had a lovely chat. I asked him how the hair care products were.

His reply stunned me.

“Ollie…it was a massive hit. We had a salesman in San Diego, California, whose annual commission exceeded one million dollars—just for his area—and he drove a Ferrari daily. You would have had the entire United States.”

They sold their company for 100’s of Millions and were no longer involved.

Today, their products are known worldwide.

And sometimes, when I see their bottles on shelves, I think—

That could have been mine to build.

