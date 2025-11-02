Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jane Chapman's avatar
Jane Chapman
19h

I guess, for all of us—in hindsight—life is full of missed opportunities but that one is certainly a 'biggie'!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
13h

I read your insightful and engaging story with fascination, Ollie. We all have such regrets in our lives, and hindsight thinking brings such nostalgia. I had similar experiences too, but I reframed them as maybe my decisions were right and I was meant to choose this path. Thank you for writing this value story. It was a delightful read for me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture