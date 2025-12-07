ifOnlyi…trusted my instincts the moment that darkness felt wrong. Instead, I ignored the whisper in my gut—and walked straight into someone else’s nightmare. Sometimes the universe tries to warn us gently, but I’ve learned I’m the type who waits for the scream.

If you and I were sitting together right now, I’d tell you this story the way it actually felt—because some moments in life walk the tightrope between terror and comedy, and this one still lives on that wire.

Picture me at the end of a long work trip:

Days of driving, customer visits, training sessions, and highway miles that blurred into each other. When I finally reached St. Louis, all I wanted was a quiet room and eight hours of sleep. Instead, I walked into a Hilton lobby buzzing like someone had plugged it directly into the mains.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Turns out a presidential candidate—Richard Gephardt—was hosting a fundraiser. Everyone was dressed up, excited, and loud. Me? I wanted a bed.

You know that feeling when you’re exhausted to the point where your body keeps walking, but your mind has already climbed into bed? That was me.

Key card in hand, I took the lift up, found my room, and opened the door.

Darkness.

Not gentle darkness—the thick, heavy kind that feels like it’s holding its breath.

Something inside me whispered, This doesn’t feel right.

But exhaustion answered back, It’s a room, Ollie. Turn on the light and go to sleep.

I dropped my bags and padded forward, hands out like I was navigating a cave. No switch by the door. Fine. The bedside lamp would do. You know when you’re tired enough to believe the universe should reward your effort? That’s how I felt approaching that lamp.

I found the table. Reached, turned the switch.

And the world exploded.

A scream—pure panic—ripped through the room.

A woman launched upright in the bed like she’d been fired out of a cannon.

“GET OUT! GET OUT!”

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Let me tell you something:

If you ever want to learn how fast you can move, walk into a dark room and accidentally wake a stranger.

I fell backwards so hard I’m surprised I didn’t leave a dent in the carpet.

“I—I’m sorry!” I stammered. “This is my room!”

“It’s MY room!” she shot back, eyes wide, voice shaking, probably wondering how a full-grown man had materialised beside her bed like a clumsy burglar.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

I grabbed my bags and bolted. I’m not sure my feet hit the floor.

Back at the desk, the receptionist looked at her screen as if the computer had personally betrayed her.

“It shows that the room is yours, sir.”

“Well,” I said, still trembling, “please tell her that—because she definitely wasn’t expecting company.”

New room. New key. Same adrenaline.

Sleep? Impossible. My heart was still sprinting.

Outside, fireworks cracked in the distance. Just hours earlier, I’d bought a few rockets—Missouri sells them year-round, and I figured, why not? But after that scream, the idea of setting off a rocket felt like precisely the kind of questionable decision that would make me feel more alive.

So I joined a group outside, lighting small fireworks, and handed them one of my rockets. The size of it made them pause—always a bad sign. They lit it anyway.

No one expected what happened next.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

That thing didn’t just go up; it announced itself to the entire county.

A complete New Year’s Eve finale in the middle of the night.

Beautiful. Impressive.

Loud enough to ensure nobody in St. Louis was sleeping for the next fifteen minutes.

When I heard sirens heading vaguely in our direction, I decided my contributions to the local festivities were complete.

Image created for the Author with Copyright and Provenance.

Back in my newly assigned room, I locked the door, left the lights on, and lay there replaying that scream, that shock, that wild moment when two strangers collided in the dark.

And if you were here with me now, I’d tell you this part quietly:

I still wonder who was more terrified—

The woman jolted awake by a stranger,

or the stranger who turned on the light and realised he wasn’t alone.

