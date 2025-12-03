There are moments in life when someone you love is asking for help without saying a single word — and you don’t realize it until it’s too late.

I’ve always loved my littlest sister. Ours was a bond built on a strange cosmic joke — born two days apart, plus nine years — and yet she has always felt like the closest person to my heart. When she told me she was coming to visit me in Dallas, Texas, I was over the moon. YAHOO, as she’d say.

I picked her up at the airport, and to this day, she still remembers the car I was driving. And here’s the funny part: she remembered it without knowing a thing about why I ended up with that particular car — a story I’ve shared in the previous chapters. What stuck with her was how smooth it felt on the road and how spotless it was inside and out. I’ve always taken pride in my cars. Maybe it’s passion, maybe it’s compulsion, but any car of mine will never go dull.

For that, I must thank my father. He trained me into that perfection. Every day, as a young boy, I washed the windows on every car we owned and disinfected the ashtrays — Mom’s car, Dad’s car, all of them. I’d ask, “Dad, which car are you taking?”

He’d always say, “Doesn’t matter. Clean them all.”

A lesson well learned, even if learned the hard way.

I wanted my sister’s trip to be special. Great meals, good laughs, places to go, and memories made that would last. Back then, I had my business in the World Trade Center, Dallas, and I was proud — deeply proud — to show my kid sister what I was building. I was only 27, and it took three years to get to this point.

What I didn’t expect was how her reaction would impact me. She walked into my showroom with wide eyes, touching the displays, reading the brand plaques, and talking about the companies I’d signed. She must have eaten half the ice cream bars from the little freezer I kept in the corner.

She thought it was the coolest thing in the world that I had my own ice-cream shop inside my own showroom. Her amazement gave me something I hadn’t felt before: unconditional love and validation. I took her around the Center too, showing her hundreds of manufacturers with their own showrooms, and we ate at the nice 15th-floor restaurant.

It was the first time she looked at me not just as her older brother, but as a man building something real.

“Ollie,” she said, “no one has what you have here. You’ve created something truly special.”

Back at my condo, she had her own bedroom, though the three of us shared the one bathroom. Her room was small, but I was grateful I had a place for her. She seemed truly happy — happy to be with me. I didn’t yet know what roads she’d already walked.

Because here’s the truth: my sister carried pain I never saw back then. Pain she never talked about. Pain she sealed behind silence. I knew she’d attempted suicide several years earlier, but I had no understanding of what lay beneath it. Later — much later — I learned from family, not from her, that our butler had molested her when she was very young. And there were quiet suggestions that something else had happened during the time she was sent to live with strangers and attend school in Surrey, England.

Our family’s pilot, Dave, handled the butler. He grabbed him, put him in the car, drove him straight to the airport, and made sure he boarded a flight home. I don’t know anything beyond that. What I do know is that she was just a child. Even now, as I write this, it hurts.

So while she was with me, I wanted nothing more than to protect her. We shopped, ate out, drove around Dallas, and laughed. Laughter has always been our coping mechanism. It helped to cover the deep pain we felt inside. Our life looked so perfect from the outside, but it was far from it.

It still haunts me that during that visit, she needed something deeper from me — not the tour, not the ice cream, not the laughs — but my full presence. I was too young, too proud of my new world, and too unaware of the weight she was carrying.

There was something else happening, too — Christine. I could feel the jealousy coming off her toward my sister. A quiet hostility. I didn’t like it, didn’t understand it, and it wouldn’t be the last time I saw her true colors.

Life can pivot sharply without warning. Soon after my sister returned home, she called to tell me she was getting married and wanted me in Las Vegas for the wedding.

“What? Really?”

“Really,” she said.

And of course — I went.

It was only then that I realized her visit to Dallas might have been for reasons I could not see and that she really needed to confide in me. Something she never had the opportunity to do.

She was marrying a man twenty years older, a man who worked at the hospital where she was recovering after her suicide attempt. When they met, she was 13, on the cusp of 14, and he was 34. She was now eighteen. Just eighteen and getting married. Was it love, or was it her way of getting back at Mom?

My sister had always been rebellious with Mom. After her six-month stay in the hospital, she smoked at the dinner table at fourteen, lighting up whenever Mom did.

I was the only immediate family member who showed up to their wedding in Las Vegas, Nevada—my cousin and me. No Mom. No Dad. Not even her older sister. Everyone disapproved of her fiancé, her marriage. He’d been married before and already had two daughters. My parents had begged him to stop seeing her, as she was still a child. They even offered him a job in the warehouse to distract him. He said no! Nothing stopped them.

After their marriage, our mother used her FBI contacts to keep track of them, and any time they travelled, the two of them were interrogated at every border crossing.

Yes — FBI contacts. When we were young, if she went out for the evening, she hired “Al,” an ex-FBI agent with a gun, to watch us. That was normal in our world.

After the wedding, they moved to the Seychelles, his birthplace — a tiny group of islands a thousand miles off the coast of India. They started building a life far away from all of us, and their first son was born there. Life appeared idyllic for them. Her husband's mother grew up in the Seychelles, and his father was from Ireland.

My Dad flew out regularly to Mahe, Seychelles, to check on his little girl. It wasn’t an easy trip — multiple flights to reach a tiny island of 77,000 people — but he did it anyway. Not only because she was his favorite, but he could see that things weren’t as idyllic as we all imagined, and she needed to feel his presence, his love.

From there, life took them full circle back to his UK/Irish roots: Scotland became home for a while, and their second son was born there. After a few years, California called, and they spent some time back there before a final move to Ireland, where their precious daughter was born. Three children were born in three different countries. Sounds romantic. You’ll soon learn it wasn’t in the end.

My baby sister was my Dad’s favorite, and Mom had her favorite, too. The second daughter. And me? I guess the staff loved me most. LOL.

Funny how parents never realize how deeply favoritism settles in a child’s bones.

Funny how I didn’t fully understand that until much later in life.

Funny how much of my life I spent striving for the simplest words—

“I love you, son.”

Words I never heard.

ifOnlyi…understood the weight my sister carried sooner — the silence she lived inside, the secrets she protected, the pain she never voiced — perhaps I would have been the brother she truly needed, not just the one who showed her around my shiny new world. Maybe she would have had the courage to utter the words she longed to share, instead of me spending a lifetime chasing words I longed to hear for myself.

