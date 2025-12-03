Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
5dEdited

Ollie, this is so sad on many levels. If only we could turn back the clock. I'm sure your sister knew of your love for her. It come through very clearly in your words here.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture