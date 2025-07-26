ifOnlyi...had learned this lesson early in life, I would never have made the mistake of judging a book by its cover. I have never repeated it! How low did I stoop in my thinking?

What am I to say besides hello? The one great thing in my favor was that I had been there less than two weeks earlier when John and I attended the tradeshow. Upon arrival, I was greeted by Brenda, the Showroom manager, with a warm welcome. Wow, was this relief real?

“Hello, Ollie. Good to see you again! Let me show you your office,” she said in her Texas twang.

My desk and chair were inside a small office that had a coffee maker, a small file cabinet, and a vacuum cleaner, which would become my good friend. I took my seat and invited Brenda to join me. We chatted casually, and after I got to know her on a personal level. I said, “Brenda, tell me everything," as I knew nothing about our business here in the Dallas World Trade Centre.

After a few hours of learning about Brenda’s role as Showroom Manager, including the number of sales reps on salary, their locations, and the coverage of their territories, I identified several issues immediately. Now I had the task of creating and adapting a new plan, but where do I start in this uncomfortable chair?

Introducing myself would be a great start, as they all lived in different locations across the four and a half states we encompassed and managed.

I got a map and started plotting. Once I realized the huge task I had undertaken, it was overwhelming, to put it mildly. Four and a half states I was going to drive through-it couldn’t be done in one journey.

I was once told never to fly over your customers; instead, drive to them on the way to your destination. So, I took that to heart and learned about our customer base during my drive to meet with each member of the sales team.

Lisa, my driving companion from Los Angeles to Dallas, was staying with me in a long-term rental unit for another week, until I got settled. It was a blessing to have someone I could spend time with as I got to know my way around the city.

Time flew by, and Lisa had to return. What was I going to do now? I barely knew anyone. One of the first things I did was set up an answering service to take my calls while I was at work. I would often come home late and call in to check for my messages.

I began to make a few connections with the phone operators, as they shared all my phone calls and messages with me. As I was lonely, I spent hours talking with them.

It had become a habit for weeks: whenever I was on the road and called in, we would continue the conversation where we had last left off. It was as if I needed them to lull me to sleep.

I began to realize I couldn’t just work long hours and then spend my nights talking to phone operators; I had to make a change.

So, I decided to find a realtor who could help me buy a small apartment, which was my dad’s suggestion. It turns out I purchased a small two-bedroom, one-bathroom place. It was on Lovers Lane, just ten minutes from the World Trade Centre.

A fantastic gift was that the realtor’s husband, Doug, was a contractor who soon not only became a friend but also did all the remodeling inside our showroom when I decided to give it a fresh new look. It’s funny how things work out.

If this is what I can expect while driving across the country, then I have issues.

The first trip I planned was to a gift show in New Orleans, Louisiana, where I would meet and work with our Sales Representative. I booked the booth and set off on my 11-hour drive. Using my trusted maps, I went to AAA this time and had them map out the drive. Ahh, a new way of planning my travels - they did it all, and even suggested the hotels that I can use and provide discounts as a member of the AAA auto club.

I left the office at 5 pm, after my workday was finished. I was on a mission to the unknown. I wasn’t 10 minutes out in packed 5 pm traffic when a pick-up truck with its tow bar attached decided to make a quick stop, and after taking a drink of my coffee, I slammed on the brakes and WHAM!

I stopped in the middle of the large freeway and got out, looking to see if I had hurt the driver. Then he said, "Ollie, I have a scratch on my tow hitch, but you don’t have a bumper.” What the heck, it was hanging off and busted up. I had 10 hours and 50 minutes left to drive, and I had to arrive in time to set up our booth and meet our salesman.

Luckily, the truck driver had some rope to spare and was kind enough to help me reattach the bumper, allowing me to continue with the trip. Imagine all this happening with traffic and horns going off and people yelling for me to get off the road. And I listened, I got back on the road with a bumper that was shaking.

Thank goodness it was summertime and the sunset was later, because I also damaged my headlight, and I must admit it was not easy driving with only one light. It reminded me of living in Australia for 5 months with only one contact lens.

I made it, arriving close to 5 am at the hotel in New Orleans. I needed sleep, and I got some—three hours, then up and awake, running downstairs to get a pot of coffee. Starbucks and double expressos did not exist back in those days. It’s what you do when you're young, fit, and of sound mind, living on coffee and no sleep.

I met our sales representative, Wally, at the exhibition center, and together we set up the booth. It took most of the day to perfect the mobile showroom, and we were ready to start greeting our customers the following day.

Wally and I taped up my bumper more securely so I could drive around and see what the city has to offer. Off I went to the French Quarter.

I was so intrigued by how busy it was and how many people were walking around drinking and living as if it were a massive block party. It was, in fact, a block party; everyone was there to celebrate the biggest street party that happens daily. As I was walking down the famous Bourbon Street, I was stopped in my tracks by a beautiful woman whom I had to stop and say hello to, and I wanted to get to know. Talk about friendly, she was all that and more.

After 20 minutes of conversation, we decided to get together later that night, and she offered to meet back at the same spot at 9 pm. Boy, I was excited. I went back and freshened up, got dressed, and began my walk back to make it by 9 pm, not wanting to be late.

I started early. On the way, I was stopped by a young man in his late teens, who said, “Sir, if I can tell you where you got your shoes, will you pay me 100 dollars?” “Absolutely, and if you don’t, you will pay me?” I replied confidently, “Yes!” the young man answered. I knew it was a win-win for me; there was no way he would know I got my shoes in a shop in Dallas, TX.

“Sir, he says, you got your shoes on Bourbon Street!” WTF, are you joking, as I’m standing on Bourbon Street? “No, I got them in Dallas,” he replied, “and you have them right now on Bourbon Street.” “No way, I’m not paying for that trick, but I will pay $20 for a shoe shine, as I have some time to spare before my exciting meeting.”

He was happy with that. How many people get scammed with that clever trick every day?

Now I show up standing exactly where she told me, and after 5 minutes I see her walk out of a door. I look up above the door and see a sign saying “The Very Best Transvestites in New Orleans.

Instantly, without hesitation, when she came up to me, I said I wanted to come back and explain that I had to fly back to Dallas because an emergency had arisen, and walked away briskly. Knowing full well that she had just walked out of work at a Transvestite bar. I wanted to run and run as fast as I could; I considered myself lucky to have come up with an escape plan on the spur of the moment.

Walking back to the hotel, I heard a BANG and the whiz of a bullet flew right past my right shoulder. I hit the ground instantly, hearing people screaming and the sound of people running. I thought my date was pissed off at me, but that was my imagination running at full speed; it was another person running after someone else, who had nothing to do with me at all.

Welcome to the block party of all time, Ollie!

Arriving back at the hotel, I was distraught at everything that had just happened in the previous hour. It was more than one man should handle. I needed to sleep, as I had been getting only 3 hours of sleep over the last 2 days.

The next morning, it was back to the show. It was time to put the night’s events behind me and focus on having a successful day. Let’s rock!

Buyers were coming in, and sales started with small orders from small businesses at the show. However, it was necessary to build sales revenue, and I also established a good rapport with our sales representative.

A huge lesson learned!

A gentleman walked into the booth, weighing perhaps 500 pounds. I decided to let him look, as I didn’t think he was a buyer, only a looker. After 10 minutes, he looked over at me and introduced himself, and I shook his hand and replied I’m Ollie.” I felt nothing was going to come of this; it was what I believed based solely on his looks. (I know, believe me, I have told this story hundreds of times to teach salespeople what not to do—EVER.)

He asked me what the minimum quantity for an item was, and I recalled my dad's teachings and told him it was one gross. “Oh, how much is that for this item?” I had studied the catalog and knew the cost of every item by the gross, so I quoted $ 1,008.

“Oh, he said, what is the minimum of this item, and how about this item?” That item was $250 each, so I dropped the quantity down to half a gross. Assuming he wasn’t a buyer, I continued with one gross per item, each time he inquired about another design.

Next, he said, “Okay, Ollie, I will take them all.”

See what happens when you increase the minimum order quantity from three pieces to 144 pieces for an item? It changes everything.

“Yes, sir,” I said, jumping and grabbing my clipboard with the order form, as I began writing down all the items. He said, “Add this, and please add those, and here’s another one I like. Could you add that as well?” When all was said and done, I kindly asked for his credit references, thinking there was no way this would pass credit. The order was around 70,000 dollars.

I couldn’t wait to see if the office approved this order. All I could do driving back home was call my Dad from the car phone to talk about the show and the sales, including this particular order. He was gobsmacked and said, “Ollie, you sold 72 of those 250-dollar items.” “Yes, I wrote only gross and half gross sales per item on the entire order.” Dad was excited; I knew I made him proud, but deep down, I was thinking the order was fake.

A week later, I got a call in my office from our headquarters accounting department. “Ollie, this is about the order written in New Orleans.” This was the call I was dreading. “Yes, did it fail credit?” I asked sheepishly. The reply was a shock, “No, Ollie, it passed with a very high credit limit.” What a relief. I was in shock.

The lesson I learned was NEVER EVER pre-judge another. I never did from that moment onwards, nor should anyone else.

