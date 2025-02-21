ifOnlyi…had understood how much pain I caused to others in my teens and the start of my twenties because of my abuse of alcohol, my life would have taken a very different direction sooner.

To My Subscribers, Followers, and Future Readers:

A wonderful person on Substack brought to my attention the pain and suffering they have endured for many years because of a Drunk Driver taking the life of a deeply loved young family member.

It hurt my heart to hear of such pain, and my heart was pounding even before I read the message, feeling something was wrong. My last story, Issue 68, about my double DUIs, was an enormous emotional trigger for them.

Thankfully, I have never taken anyone’s life because of my stupidity and immaturity in my youth. I was indeed reckless and took many foolish risks.

I hope that readers can learn from my mistakes and never risk hurting anyone, physically or emotionally.

One of my counselors, who has helped me deal with some challenging and traumatic events in my own life, introduced me to SUBSTACK just last year. She believed that sharing my life story would not only help me but might also help others, and I had been praying that it would be so.

As hard as it has been to spill my guts to total strangers about the asinine things I've done, the blessings from above have kept me here to share my life experiences, both good and bad.

I have been encouraged by my team of counselors and helpers to complete an in-person study course to become a counselor to others who are taking the huge step to face their demons and become free from their dependence on Alcohol and or drugs. A program I am deeply involved in.

Soon, my crazy drinking stories will be over. I did not know back then that I had an illness, an addiction I had no control over from the young age of sixteen. These stories, which I have suppressed for more years than one can imagine, have been tough to write about. Baring my soul to total strangers in the World.

My life stories are raw, truthful, and sometimes painful. If even one person can make positive changes in their life by reading my stories, I will have succeeded.

With Ever-Loving Respect, Ollie G