Ollie - if Only i

Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri's avatar
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
Feb 24

Thank you for sharing! Very brave. I have in the past had talks with my daughter about my younger stupid self, she has to this day (as far as I can tell) been the complete opposite of me. Thank god for that. I always felt that being honest with her was for the best and so far it has proven to be for the better!!

Barbara at Projectkin
Feb 22

Those are the words of a brave man, now appreciating the universality of these experiences. Thank you, Olly.

