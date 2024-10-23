ifOnlyi… Understood the true magnitude of how both my Mom and Dad were doing their very best for me as their only son way back then. Ignorance was not bliss. I was innocent and naïve!

When my dad returned to California after his frequent international travels, he spent much of his time at the iconic Disneyland Park in Anaheim. He was close with Walt Disney in the early to mid-60s. I’m told Dad had a small office inside the Disney park and his own offices in Los Angeles.

Walt Disney in his Office

It was indeed the very first Magical Disney Theme Park built. Walt Disney opened Disneyland, his first Park, in 1955 and followed it with Disney World in Orlando, Florida, in 1971. Today, there are 12 Theme parks around the world.

Welcome to Disneyland, Ollie. It truly was my favorite place on earth.

Dad was also very blessed to have a parking spot of his own, so when he arrived with international guests who had never been to the park before, he proudly drove straight through the gates to his parking spot. They immediately knew how important Walt Disney and Disneyland were for my dad's business and theirs.

In those days, Disneyland visitors had to buy a booklet of tickets to get into the park. The book held tear-out paper tickets with letters ranging from A to E. Dad would tear out the D and E-tickets, give them to his guests, and tell them to go on those rides before any meeting. The E-ticket rides were the very best in the park.

Have you ever heard of the saying “ That was an E ticket”? If you ask someone how their time was, they would reply that it was an E ticket, meaning they had the best time. The saying heralded from the fact that the “E” Tickets at Disneyland had the Best Rides to go on, thus the best time.

The best E-ticket rides at Disneyland were The Matterhorn, Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted House, and Space Mountain.

I remember having several Birthday parties at the exclusive, private, members-only “Club 33” inside Disneyland park. Club 33 was initially intended to host Disneyland's corporate sponsors. When it opened on my birthday, June 15, 1967, six months after Disney's death, individual memberships were also offered.

It’s the only place where alcohol was served in the entire park, and still is to this day.

The Court of Angels, where guests would wait to be taken to their

I’m pretty sure my parents chose the venue for family parties, so they could relax and enjoy a few drinks with their friends.

Secret door to Club 33

Club 33 was a fabulous place inside. The food was exceptional, and so were the many, many parties. These photos, including the secret entrance door, give you an idea of what it was like.

Club 33 Dinner Plate

When I got older and wanted to drive to Disneyland with friends, I would go into Dad's closet and look for the booklets. There were hundreds, but very few with E or D tickets. Most had C, B, and A tickets, which was not so great, but what the heck, my friends always got in free because I had the tickets.

After Walt passed away on December 15, 1966, my parents experienced a tough time. His brother, Roy Disney, took over for many years, and during that time, Disney designed and crafted a stunning housewarming gift for my parents’ new home.

It was a magical four-poster bed with heavy carved pillars, a beautiful carved ceiling centerpiece in blue with hues of silver, and a whimsical shell-design headboard and base. It was really stunning, opulent, and very special—a wonderful gift for both of them.

Dad was a very private, humble man. He loved and cared for others and was admired by many around the world. He was well deserved, for sure!

