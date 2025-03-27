ifOnlyi…knew that water is essential not only for life and health but also for saving lives, homes, vegetation, and more from disastrous fires. I learned that water is my best friend. I am sharing this story because the three Fires in the U.S. affected my wife and me. Compared to the pain that the many victims suffered, ours is minor, but it still burns in our hearts.

FIRE #1 Lake Arrowhead, California:

We owned a home in the picturesque mountains of Lake Arrowhead, California, a stone's throw away from Blue Jay and Arrowhead Villages. Our windows and deck offered a stunning view of the serene lake, while the proximity to Big Bear Mountain, a popular snow-skiing destination, added to the charm.

We worked so hard during those times that this second home became the perfect weekend retreat away from our bustling life at the beach and the extensive time we spent traveling. Considering our intense work life, it made sense to start reducing our workweek. We would leave the office around noon on Thursday and return on Monday morning.

My wife was away when I received a heart-wrenching phone call from my little sister, who lived in St. Andrews, Scotland, 6,000 miles away. She said, "Ollie, did you hear about the massive fires in Lake Arrowhead?” “No, sis, when did they start?” “They began hours ago. They are huge. Is your home okay?" The distance between us suddenly felt unbearable, and the weight of the news was crushing.

I left our offices immediately, jumped into our SUV, and drove for two hours before climbing the mountain to save our home. As I moved toward Crestline and Blue Jay, I could feel the heat and see flames engulfing the forests around me. Fireballs struck my vehicle one after another. I managed to prevent the windscreen from cracking by maintaining a constant stream of windshield wiper fluid and using the air conditioner to keep the car cool.

When I reached our home, the forest behind was ablaze, and heavy smoke surrounded me. I grabbed the hose and prayed. I was determined to save our home. I fantasized about being a fireman, and water became my ally for six hours.

After six hours of relentless hosing, a plane flew over and dropped the red fire retardant we had all seen in the news and movies. That blessing hit our home and the nearby trees, saving them from catching fire. The winds died down, and at last, I felt safe. The devastating impact of the fires affected those who did not have access to water, and help could not reach them in time. Yet, amidst the destruction, the resilience of our community shone through, inspiring hope in the face of adversity.

Fire 2, Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii:

My wife and I traveled to Maui, Hawaii, in the summer of 2010, enchanted by the prospect of creating a new life on this beautiful and historically rich island.

During our night flight to Maui, I could sense my wife’s mixed emotions: a blend of apprehension and curiosity about our spontaneous decision to take this trip. As tears welled in her eyes, she asked the question that had been weighing on her mind.

"Where are we? All I see is water, and we should be landing on a Hawaiian island. How far are we from Ireland?" she asked. Her father had recently passed away there, and her mother's memory was fading. She felt anxious about being so far away from everyone, including her sons and grandsons, who live there too.

I reassured her, "Don’t worry; we’re fine." However, her fear of drifting into the unknown felt different this time.

It was not easy to discover that no stores were open at night. Since we had rented a tiny 500-square-foot apartment, we needed water, snacks, and a few essentials. We drove until we found a gas station, where we stopped to pick up a few items.

The following day, we opened the blinds and saw the Pacific Ocean. I counted no more than a dozen steps before I put my feet in the water. We felt fortunate to be on the ground floor. The sun was shining, and the air was balmy.

You could walk to the village of Maalaea, next to Maalaea Bay, where we lived, or make a left turn when you leave this complex to go to the closest town of Kihei. If you wanted to go to the island's North, you would make a right.

The first central town you visited along the coast was Lahaina, which we often visited. It was beautiful, cute, and funky. The charm, the trees, the tiny shops, the fabulous restaurants—need I say more?

In 2023, a fire engulfed over 2,200 homes and apartments, as well as many other structures, in Lahaina. The toll was staggering -1300 people missing and over 100 lives lost. Each family received a modest check of $700.00 to aid in the rebuilding process, but the emotional and physical loss was immeasurable.

The people we met and spent time with who lived in Lahaina are gone now; they lost everything in the fire and have to start over, like all the folks who lost their homes. The emotional toll of this loss is immeasurable. The devastation is incomprehensible.

The restaurants we ate in often and the shops we loved are gone. The loss of these businesses affects not only the owners but also the entire community. Livelihoods and businesses are gone forever.

There was no water in the fire hydrants, and the city wouldn't let the water flow into the area due to land and water rights. A few days ago, we watched a recent video of Lahaina, where homes used to stand. Most of the area is now scorched vacant land, and only a few houses are being rebuilt. The slow planning approval to rebuild is a significant hurdle in the recovery process.

Lahaina used to be the capital of the Hawaiian Kingdom and became a favorite place for the Hawaiian Kings and Queens between 1820 and 1845. This was where all the Islands' leaders gathered when a meeting was necessary—it was Lahaina. Not anymore. The Islands became a U.S. Territory back in 1898. In 1962, Lahaina's Front Street was designated a National Historic Landmark.

SO MUCH OF LAHAINA is NOW REDUCED TO ASHES.

FIRE 3, Pacific Palisades and Alta Dena, California:

The fires in Pacific Palisades, Malibu, and Altadena, which occurred recently, burned more than 16,200 homes, offices, and other structures. There were 25 deaths from those fires. It was a devastating and tragic event.

The strange thing is that, once again, there was no water in the fire hydrants for the firefighters, and they also say there was no water in the sprinkler systems of homes and businesses.

Not only did I grow up close to those towns, but I also lived nearby for many years as an adult. Many friends, business associates, and loved ones with homes there lost everything in the fires. Payments of $750.00 to help rebuild lives were minuscule, considering the extent of their losses. The financial aid was a start, but their lives will never be the same.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the families that lost loved ones and the thousands of families that lost everything in the fires.

