ifOnlyi…had understood, respected, and put my father's words, “Look after the pennies and the dollars look after themselves,” into practice sooner in life, things would definitely be different today.

It was a hot summer day in Asia, and the summer was going well for all three of us. Dad was doing his work, and my friend Scott and I were doing what 16-year-old kids do.

We were having a blast without parental supervision. Dad was cool about a lot of stuff that summer, and I guess he wanted me to learn a lot about life quickly.

I heard a knock on our bedroom door in the hotel room, and opened it. Dad said, “Put on your bathing suits; we are going to the beach.” Absolutely!

We got ready in a hurry and ran back to his room. He opened the door, and we went in. "Take a seat; this won’t take much longer," Dad said. What are you doing, Dad? “I'm trying to thread this needle.” What, Why? “I need to fix my bathing suit.”

As I looked at what he would wear, I asked, "Where’s your bathing suit, Dad? Here, you're looking at it! “Dad, those are your boxer shorts—Underwear, not swimwear. He replied, "Right, you are, Ollie. All I need to do is sew up the pee-pee hole. “Hahaha, you're joking, Dad. Look at how thin these are. Let’s go to the gift shop and buy you one pair, “No Chance! “he replied.

As I looked around the room, I noticed his boxers and socks on top of all the lampshades and hanging on the rail. They were everywhere. Dad, why? I asked.

“I’m not paying them to wash these for me; I travel with “Woolit’ everywhere I go, wash my socks and Underwear in the sink, and leave the heat from the lights to dry them out.” “Ollie, he said, you have to think smartly, as you may not always have the money for hotel laundry when traveling, so this is what I have done, wealthy or poor!”

I now understand Dad and his thinking much more. Not only was he as bright as I could imagine, but he was thoughtful about spending. He never blinked when it came to going out to eat or Dad entertaining factory owners or buyers. Whatever they wanted was not a worry for him.

I guess it is true that " if you look after the pennies, the dollars will look after themselves.”

The fantastic part of this story is that Dad never kept either of us from sending out our washing, including our Underwear and socks. I guess I had to see it to understand it!

