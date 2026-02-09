ifOnlyi… had understood that not all victories are celebrated.

With the Winter Olympics happening again, memories have been stirring—ones I haven’t visited in a long time.

And suddenly, I’m back in 1984.

The opening ceremony of the 1984 Summer Olympic Games took place on the afternoon of Saturday, July 28, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Los Angeles was alive with anticipation, color, and pride—and so was I.

California was the home state of the sitting U.S. President, Ronald Reagan, who officially opened the Games. The thought that I might actually witness the President open the Olympics felt monumental at the time—history unfolding right in front of me.

But what made these Olympics truly unforgettable for me had nothing to do with politics or pageantry.

It was my dad.

He had been asked to design the three-dimensional version of the official Olympic mascot—the eagle they would come to call “Sam,” the Olympic Eagle.

And he did just that.

I still remember the electricity in the office when the final design was completed. The pride. The excitement. The certainty that they had nailed it. We had created Sam—the symbol that would be carried, hugged, displayed, and remembered by millions.

And that’s exactly what happened.

The 1984 Los Angeles Olympics became the most successful Games to date. Ticket sales shattered records. Merchandise sold out everywhere. Sam was everywhere. People carried him through the venues, down the streets, and onto airplanes heading home.

Those who didn’t have one searched for one.

Those who found one bought more—souvenirs for family, for friends, for memories waiting to be shared back home, whether in America or abroad.

Even those who couldn’t attend the Games but watched from their living rooms felt connected. They wanted Sam, too. Of course, by then, retailers were sold out.

Sam had become the memory.

And it was right in the middle of all this—right at this peak—that my life took a sharp turn.

My mother gave me just a few hours to decide whether to pack up and move to Dallas, Texas. The regional sales territory there had fallen to the bottom of the charts. She needed someone immediately. No delays. No overlap. No excuses.

That someone was me.

When I mentioned that I already had tickets to attend the opening ceremony—tickets we were all planning to use—there was no discussion.

“Sorry, Ollie. We need your decision now.”

And we know what decision I made.

I would never see the President open the Olympic Games.

I would never sit in that stadium.

I would never hold those memories.

But what I did hold onto was something far heavier.

After my dad designed and submitted the final approved version of Sam the Olympic Eagle, he waited.

And waited.

Then came the truth.

The Olympic Committee had taken his work and handed it to another company to produce.

No call.

No acknowledgment.

No credit.

I kept one of his original prototypes for thirty-five years.

And when I finally let it go, it felt like releasing more than an object. It was letting go of pride, disappointment, and a quiet injustice that had never really been resolved.

That—more than the ceremonies, the crowds, or the President—is what the 1984 Summer Olympics left me with.

That is my memory of the Games.

Reflection

Looking back, the 1984 Summer Olympics taught me something I didn’t understand at the time:

Success doesn’t always reward the right people, and sacrifice doesn’t always come with applause.

I missed the spectacle, the President, and the moment the world remembers.

But what stayed with me was quieter—and far more lasting.

I learned how easily creativity can be taken, how loyalty can cost you, and how pride can live on even when recognition does not.

My father’s work may have been claimed by others, but the truth never left our family.

And maybe that, too, is an Olympic lesson—

Some victories are never televised, but they endure all the same

