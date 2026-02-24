ifOnlyi…had known — life was already preparing me for what came next.

I thought I was just giving toys away. I didn’t realize I was helping create something much bigger.

After the success of my first “Watch Out For Kids” event, I still had thousands upon thousands of toys sitting in storage.

So I thought bigger.

What better way to share more of the toys than to organize an even larger event? Something joyful. Something unforgettable.

On a recent trip to Las Vegas with Christine, I met a wonderful young man named Robert. We became fast friends. His brother had been killed by a drunk driver traveling at high speed on the wrong side of the freeway — a tragedy that had left a permanent sadness in his eyes.

I asked Robert if he would help me bring joy to more children. I shared that I had started a Charity and had already given to five other charities, but wanted to give much more to kids.

He didn’t hesitate.

Together, we organized a three-day event at a major car dealership located right off the interstate. The location was perfect. Now we needed to create something magical.

The dealership offered to fill the sky with balloons and serve hot dogs and soft drinks to everyone who came.

Just outside the main showroom, we set up a special booth to display all the toys we were donating.

We ran radio advertisements inviting families to donate toys to Toys for Tots. For every toy donated, each person could choose two additional toys from our booth and drop them into a super big, custom-size dump holding the Toys for Tots logo.

All donated toys would be picked up by the United States Marine Corps Reserve and delivered to the Toys for Tots program headquarters, where they would be distributed to children in need.

The Marines also agreed to come for three days, dressed in their uniforms, to take pictures and engage with the children.

In 1947, Marine Corps Reserve Major Bill Hendricks rounded up the Marines in his unit to find a way to donate dolls to children in need. They collected and distributed 5,000 toys that year.

Seeing the impact it created, the Commandant of the Marine Corps, Gen Clifton B. Cates, directed all Reserve units to implement a Toys for Tots campaign in 1948, making the Program national.

As a favor to his friend Bill, Walt Disney created the first Toys for Tots poster that was adopted as the official logo.

More than seventy-five years later, Toys for Tots now distributes an average of 18 million toys, books, and other gifts to over 7 million less fortunate children across the Nation.

This was going to be something special.

Robert reached out to a Hollywood management company. We wanted someone to play The Little Mermaid — a character children adored. Ariel was still so hot at that time, she was perfect for the girls. We also arranged for all three of the Ninja Turtles to appear, great for the little boys.

Music was essential, so we invited a popular radio personality to bring their mobile van and fill the air with sound, laughter, and energy. It was pumped live on the airwaves for the three-day event.

And then something remarkable happened.

The Little Mermaid who arrived was a young actress named Charlize Theron.

She was at the very beginning of her career. She told me she had just completed her first film and was grateful for the opportunity to work. She was kind, humble, and fully present. When she wasn’t in costume, she spoke openly about her dreams.

Neither of us could have known what her future held.

But in that moment, she wasn’t a future star.

She was simply someone helping bring magic to children.

People came.

They donated.

They stayed.

Children laughed and danced. Music filled the air. Parents smiled.

The dealership sold cars. Toys filled the collection boxes.

And children left holding something many of them rarely experienced.

Joy.

Not just for them.

For me too.

What had started as a simple idea had become something alive. Something that no longer felt like mine alone.

It belonged to everyone who showed up.

Reflection

Looking back now, I can see that something inside me had begun to change.

Until then, giving had been something I chose to do. An action. A decision.

But somewhere between the laughter, the music, and the smiles on those children’s faces, it stopped feeling like a choice.

It started to feel like a responsibility

Not placed on me by anyone else, but placed quietly inside my own heart.

I wasn’t chasing recognition. I wasn’t trying to build anything.

I was simply following a feeling.

And without realizing it, that feeling was beginning to shape my life.

Every chapter I write is part of my journey — the victories, the hardships, and the lessons life was quietly teaching me along the way.

