ifOnlyi… had known that Christine’s brother, Tim, was safe after he vanished that night with my car, leaving no trace or word for over a week. The fear that he might never return consumed me, shadowing every other burden I was carrying. Had I known he was alive, I might have met those difficult days with a steadier heart and a calmer mind.

Christine told me she was once married, which made sense to me because she had a different last name from her family. I accepted that. But I would later learn that she had kept other truths from me.

I was busy and loving my work life more than anyone could imagine, young and believing that anything is possible, just do it. So, wanting to boost my team's sales, I bought 8 season tickets to Dallas Cowboys home games. They were all together and low-level to the side of the goal post, with a great view, and I knew their customers would really love these seats.

I set up a plan based on dollar volume, the customer would order from over 100 manufacturers we represented at the time. I thought this was going to be fun and easy, and that sales would fly in.

In fact, I was worried we might have to stop this offer within a few weeks, as there were only eight seats—two per customer—so that meant four customers per game. Back in 1986, there were only 10 home games. Forty customers —that’s it — if I did not go to any of the games.

The Dallas Cowboys were the 1985 National Football Conference (NFC) East champions and made the playoffs. What a year this could be, so I thought, with a great last season, the sales team would be blessed.

That wasn’t going to happen; no one wanted to go to the Cowboys for free. It was becoming scary. I owned 80 tickets for ten games, and customers were telling my reps, “No, no thank you,” and they couldn’t understand why.

The cost of the tickets was high, especially since finding eight together in one of the best locations was difficult. I certainly didn’t want to tell them they were in the nose-bleed section - I splurged BIG TIME!

This was not at all what I had dreamt of, so I needed to do something extra to move these tickets. As an incentive, I included a Limo ride to and from their homes, hoping to make the experience one to remember.

In the meantime, I was having meetings with the Cowboys' head of communications. I was friendly with Tex Schramm, the Cowboys' General Manager from 1960 to 1988, and we got along well. More on that in a minute…….

I was also preparing for the Grand opening of Mom’s retail toy store, and I wanted a few players to do signings at the event. I was lucky to get Tony Dorsett, Running Back Hall of Famer, and Doug Cosbie, Tight End.

So at least one event was getting well set up while my 80 tickets were hanging around, and no one cared about free tickets to a game or having a limo pick them up and drop them back home.

I was in a panic mode, then I gave up my eight personal Thanksgiving day game tickets, which is a historical event every year, playing at home, and kaboom, they were all snapped up within a day.

Congratulations were in order for the salespeople, and now I needed them to get the rest of the tickets off in a short time.

In the meantime, I was also dealing with issues at Mom’s retail toy store. Staff are taking unscheduled days off. Retail sales were near zero. WHY?

I was told that many of the walk-ins said they wanted to be buried inside the store. They had never felt so comfortable in any surroundings as they did inside our store. On one hand, it was a wonderful compliment, but on the books, it was a disaster with no sales.

It turned out that the commercial realtor showed my Mom demographics that impressed her, including the number of people who lived within 2 square miles. What he did not tell her was that most residents were past any need for toys. Even their grandkids had grown up.

This was a nightmare of enormous proportions.

Later, I learned that the staff were stealing not just the tiny products but also the ones that sold for $500 – $2,500 each. When doing inventory and matching it to sales, it was apparent that we had thieves. A customer couldn’t just walk out of the store with a full-size tiger and not get noticed. It was all an inside job.

Back at home, Christine’s brother Tim hadn’t shown up in days. Was he dead? Was he okay? What had happened to him? Christine was apprehensive about her brother. I was equally concerned about the car, the massive debt, and its whereabouts.

It was time to start giving away the Cowboy tickets, or they would become useless as the games would have passed us by. Sales reps were having a good time with the giving, and their business increased, but it was not close to the volume I needed to cover the costs of the tickets and a limo ride.

Now that the problem was resolved, I needed to understand where my car was, so I went to make a police report. I couldn’t say it was stolen because it wasn't 100% true, and it was Christine’s brother after all. What was I to do?

I learned that Tim had driven my car all the way to California, to stay with his mother, 1,420 miles away. He hadn’t called, hadn’t written, hadn’t even thought to ask. My car had become his escape. He was lost, adrift, and I was left to pick up the pieces.

Not long before, I was the happiest guy in Dallas, on top of the World, but now everything was getting so fecked up and I wasn’t myself. Stress was increasing beyond anything I had experienced before.

For some time, I’d wanted to increase the showroom size, and the opportunity arose in the midst of all the chaos. My neighboring showroom owners retired after long-term careers, so I ran to the property management and grabbed it.

Wow, I was given a reboot of hope and excitement in my life again.

Now, it was time to dream big again and make it really special, something people would talk about for a long time. My work was cut out for me, but it was what I thrived on. This was going to be a significant redesign of my showroom.

