ifOnlyi… had known that the greatest battles in life are not always fought in courtrooms or boardrooms. Sometimes they arrive quietly, in places you never expect, and test a kind of strength no business plan can prepare you for.

Continued from Issue #148, 149 & 150

The Cost of War

What Success — and Survival — Really Demands

When people read about legal battles, they usually imagine courtrooms.

Judges.

Lawyers.

Arguments across polished wooden tables.

What they rarely imagine is the quiet war that takes place everywhere else.

The war that happens at midnight.

The war that happens in your home.

The war that happens inside your body.

For over two and a half years, our lives had been consumed by litigation. The copier machines never stopped running. Paper stacked higher than furniture in our office and home. FedEx deadlines became part of our daily routine. Midnight runs to shipping offices were normal. Couriers appeared at our front door like clockwork, from the many law firms and me carrying another box of documents that needed to be filed somewhere in America.

Christine lived inside the law during those years.

Seven days a week.

Over eight hundred days.

She studied every filing. Every motion. Every legal maneuver. The opposing firms had armies of attorneys, paralegals, researchers, and assistants working the case.

We had Christine doing everything, while the other four full-time firms had massive teams to assist with their every whim.

And me. (I don’t research, I didn’t type, I didn’t look up laws; I was a pure and grateful elf.)

At first, I believed the lawsuits were the greatest threat our company faced. Four massive corporations coming after a small company like ours felt overwhelming. Their strategy was obvious: bury us in paperwork, legal costs, and pressure until we collapsed.

But something unexpected happened along the way.

The deeper the fight went, the more support appeared from places we never imagined.

Letters from parents. Letters from kids. Fans are sending encouragement.

Strangers writing to tell us they believed in what we were doing. Richard Branson believed I would not need his investment. Richard’s letter lay on my desk—a daily reminder of what could have been.



People within the legal field also wrote their support, knowing exactly why this was happening.

Our company started as a business idea. Somewhere along the road, it became something else.

People had invested emotionally in our success.

That kind of support can carry you farther than money ever will.

But war — even when you’re winning — still has a price.

Most people watching from the outside only saw headlines.

They saw the lawsuits. They saw the counterclaims.

They saw the national press labeling it a David-versus-Goliath story.

What they didn’t see were the tolls that accumulate quietly behind the scenes.

Stress has a strange way of working its way into every part of life. You tell yourself you can handle it. You convince yourself you’re strong enough. You push forward because the next filing is due, the next hearing is coming, and the next problem must be solved.

You keep moving. Entrepreneurs are very good at that.

You ignore the warning signs.

You ignore exhaustion.

You ignore the weight building inside you.

Until one day your body decides it has had enough.

But before that moment arrived, the pressure was still building.

The legal war was spreading in directions we never expected.

At one point, I completely lost my temper. One of the opposing lawyers had just lied in court to manipulate the judge into ruling his way. I had been listening to this nonsense for months. When the hearing ended, and he walked out of the courtroom, I snapped.

I grabbed him and slammed him against the wall.

Three other lawyers rushed in and pulled me off him before things got worse.

It wasn’t my proudest moment, but after years of watching the legal system twist into something it was never meant to be, my patience had finally run out.

Christine had her own battles inside that same courtroom.

At one point, the judge called her into chambers. What should have been a short discussion turned into something else entirely. She argued fiercely over a ruling that made absolutely no sense legally. The judge threatened to throw her in jail for contempt.

Christine didn’t back down.

She stood her ground.

The truth was, the rulings were beginning to drift further and further away from what the New York judge had already recognized — that there was no real infringement. We began to believe something was very wrong with the situation in California. Whether it was bias, pressure, or something worse, the decisions coming out of that courtroom felt completely disconnected from the law.

The four card companies eventually came back to the table, willing to settle.

Later, we heard their combined legal fees had climbed past $17 million.

Which makes you wonder…

Who really won in the end?

My pockets were somewhat content. But not really.

Because part of the settlement required something that felt almost surreal after everything we had been through.

We had to destroy all remaining inventory.

Every box. Every product.

Burned.

Years of work going up in smoke.

And yet, strangely, that still wasn’t the hardest moment of my life.

Looking back now, I realize something important about that period.

The lawsuits weren’t the only battle happening.

Not even close.

While we were fighting some of the most powerful organizations in professional sports licensing, another fight was quietly beginning — one that no legal strategy could solve.

And this time, the advice my mother had given me years earlier would become more important than I ever imagined.

She had once told me:

“Always take care of your employees. And make sure you buy the best health insurance money can buy.”

I had followed that advice when we built the company.

Thank God I did.

Because one day I sat in a doctor’s office and heard four words I never expected to hear at the age of thirty-four.

“Ollie… you have cancer.”

Multiple oncologists reviewed the tests. They all came to the same conclusion.

Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

I picked up the phone and called my mother.

When I told her, she went silent for a moment.

Then she said quietly, “Ollie… together we will get through this.”

The truth was, I wasn’t sure I cared whether I did or not.

Over the previous years, I had poured everything I had onto the battlefield — the lawsuits, the company, the fight to survive against forces far larger than us.

In that moment, I felt completely empty.

As if the war had taken everything I had to give.

The lawsuits tried to take my company

Cancer tried to take something far more valuable.

To Be Continued…

Reflection

Looking back now, I understand something I couldn’t see in the middle of the fight.

For years, I believed the lawsuits were the greatest challenge of my life. Four powerful companies, armies of lawyers, endless filings, and a system that sometimes felt stacked against us. Every day felt like another battle that Christine and I had to fight.

And we fought. Christine fought with the law. I fought with stubborn determination. Together, we refused to fold.

In the end, the companies that tried to bury us spent millions doing it. We proved our case, forced them to settle, and even made a new law in the process.

At the time, it felt like the biggest victory imaginable. But life has a way of putting victories into perspective.

Cancer doesn’t care about contracts, courtrooms, or who won the last argument.

It simply shows up and asks a different question.

Not whether you can win.

But whether you can endure.

What I learned during that period is something I wish every entrepreneur understood earlier.

Success attracts attention.

Sometimes admiration.

Sometimes opportunity.

And sometimes, powerful people who would rather see you disappear. But even those battles are not the ones that truly define you.

The battles that matter most are the ones that test your spirit, your relationships, and your will to keep moving forward when the path suddenly becomes uncertain.

Looking back now, I realize something else.

The lawsuits were never really the story.

The real story was the people who stood beside me while we fought them.

Christine.

My family.

And the thousands of strangers who sent letters reminding us that we weren’t alone.

Because in the end, victories in business come and go.

But the people who stand beside you during the hardest moments of your life…

Those are the victories that last forever.

I’m curious… Have you ever faced a moment when life suddenly changed direction for you? It might have been an illness, loss of a loved one, a business challenge, or a personal struggle that tested everything you thought you knew about yourself.

If you feel comfortable sharing, I’d truly value hearing your story.

I read every comment.

Stories like this travel farther when shared. Thank you for helping me find the people who could benefit from reading some of my true-life experiences.

