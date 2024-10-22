Your Daily Fortune Cookie Inspiration October 22nd
Magical Messages from Ollie.
“In the beginner's mind there are many possibilities, but in the expert's there are few.”
— Zen Master, Shunru Suzuki (1905-1971)
An expert should always yearn for the beginner's mind.
