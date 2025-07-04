Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz's avatar
Dr Mehmet Yildiz
11h

Beautifully narrated and inspiring piece on a topic close to my heart! Thank you for writing this heartfelt story, Ollie 🙏❤️🌟

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
14hEdited

As usual Ollie, your posts make me both laugh and cry. I felt very angry on your behalf that the first prize winner was even allowed to enter the competition. It seems like it was a very uneven competition

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture