ifOnlyi…had not seen my prom date kissing another man and felt used for my first Prom, perhaps my life would have been different. I was extremely grateful the Police let me slide by this time in Beverly Hills, California and didn’t book me for smoking a joint and driving. Would this be my first and final lesson? I don’t think so!

Asking any beautiful girl to the Prom was not even an issue. I had all the practice from the many dates I had earlier during the year. Remember, Rocky was my go-to date hook, right?

I also had the most peculiar situation happen that year. Boys approached me, asking me to ask girls out on their behalf to go to the Prom with them. I was asked not once but at least 30-35 times that year to help these kids out.

Once they knew I had the secret sauce, they just kept coming, one after another. News of my good deeds spread fast, and I became their go-to savior.

I would find out who they wanted to go with, then find the wonderful girl they dreamt of being with and ask on their behalf. That was easy. A few said they had Dates already, and the rest were all fired up to go.

They were so embarrassed that I asked for another student.

So now I was primed and ready to ask my Date to go. Who was I going to go with? It was smooth and easy once I realized the one I wanted for myself.

I got my Oldsmobile Delta 88 back from the repair shop after my accident, which happened when I hit another car head-on. The car looked great, so I made sure I had it buffed and polished to perfection.

It was just me constantly trying to impress. Maybe it was insecurity at a young age.

Here’s what I didn’t know! When I went to pick up Lisa, my prom date, she did not ask me to pick her up at her home, but elsewhere. That's okay; no worries, I’ll be there.

As I pulled up, I saw in the rearview mirror that she was behind a motorhome, kissing another dude. It turned out it was a new boyfriend I knew nothing about until that moment, or I would not have gone with her!

This was awkward, for sure. I got out and opened the car door for Lisa, and off we went to the Beverly Wilshire Hotel for our Prom that year.

This is not my real prom photo

I had bought and paid for the tickets and the corsage and rented a Tuxedo to date a girl I now learned already had an older boyfriend who didn’t even attend our school.

Today, well, Ollie, I blame myself for my choices, so make the best of it, as it will be a memory. I was togged out in my white tuxedo, with a red rose in the lapel and shiny white shoes.

As I was driving down Wilshire Blvd, almost at our final destination for the prom, I decided to fire up the joint I had with me to relax and take away my worries. What the heck, let’s dance, have fun, and forget the boyfriend.

Sitting at a stoplight, having just been handed back the Joint from Lisa, I put it in my mouth to take a puff. As I inhaled, I looked over to my left, and sitting side by side were two Police officers in their Police car, looking straight at me.

I then began to choke near death; the light turned Green, and I was turning red. Ollie (that’s me) then hit the gas slowly and started moving towards the curb. I knew I would be pulled over and taken to Jail.

Just then, the Police officer in the Passenger seat waved to me, “Go, young man, you’re free.”

I was still choking as I was driving off, scared, shaking, sweating, the three S’s. I couldn’t believe what happened; I almost swallowed the joint to hide the evidence.

As smoke billowed out of my mouth, it seemed it had gotten stuck. I quickly removed it and passed it back to Lisa. We need to get into the hotel soon.

We got to the hotel's front entrance and stopped at the Valet, then jumped out of a smoky car and walked into the hotel, ready for the night's events. By that time, I was completely sober. Oh boy! Did I get a Blessing or what?

The night went as well as it could. I knew Lisa had a boyfriend, and I was there just as an ‘event excuse’ for her — I got it. After many dances and laughs with friends, I decided not to go to the after-parties.

There was a long drive back home. I was lucky that night and indeed was very grateful. I didn’t expect or want anything more. Good Night, lucky night, and safe night were had on this night for us all.

…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically, and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

My First Substack Story