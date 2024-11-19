ifOnlyi… I hadn’t hit the gas pedal in my Oldsmobile with a V-8, 454 cubic inch engine, 16 Valves under the hood during a rainstorm at the ripe old age of 16.5. Stupid is as stupid does.

After working as many jobs as possible, including bicycling 13 miles to one job and 28 miles when working for my family, I saved as much as possible. Finally, I had enough money to buy the family's car.

I’d washed and polished it enough times and had become very intimate with her, so I was stoked to call her mine. My Oldsmobile Delta 88.

It sure made the 14-mile drive to work easy, really easy. One day, as I was driving to work after school, the rain was heavy, and in Southern California, that says a lot, as we seldom got rain. The roads were full of grease, oil, rubber, and more.

That afternoon, I made a right-hand turn, hit too much pedal power, and slid to the other side of the street. With both eyes wide open, I watched the wipers go at full speed when I saw an oncoming car heading straight towards me. I was now on the wrong side of the street.

As I tried to straighten out the car and get back to my side, I was skidding too much, and I crashed head-on with the oncoming vehicle. Oh Shit! This was going to get nasty.

I could open the car door; cars were stopped everywhere, as it was a four-lane street and a bustling intersection. I saw that the other driver got out okay, but back in those days, cell phones did not exist. Luckily for me, there was a car dealership right there. I had to run and call for help; I knew my Dad was the only person who would come and sort this issue out.

Within no time, Dad pulled up and got out of his car. It was still raining like crazy when he walked over to the vehicle, asked if I was okay, kicked the front tire, and said, “Well, you got that out of the way.”

“What do you mean?” I asked. “The accident was your first, and now that’s out of the way.” This was coming from a man who had never gotten into an accident. Tow trucks came, police reports were done, and Dad said to get in; let’s go to work.

Now all I could think of was the shit was going to hit the fan when I got to the office with Mom and Dad both there; now, I needed to be ready. Why did I slide over the other side? I can’t tell them I hit the gas to make it happen a little, I thought, but no, a lot!

When we arrived, Dad said we should go to the back of the warehouse and sit in the dining area. He would bring Mom out. Please, Lord, this was going to be worse than I thought. I’m going to get a verbal lashing so no one can hear.

When I walked in, the entire staff was sitting, waiting for something I didn’t think was for me. Then, all at once, they turned and clapped and said we are all glad you are safe and showed me the tops of the dining tables, which were full of SHAKEY’S Pizza.

Dad ordered Shakey’s pizza for everyone.

They wanted me to know it was okay, not to fear, and to indulge in my favorite Pizza and Dads. Yummy!

Dad and Mom both came out and enjoyed the time with all the staff, and me, Ollie, too.

ifOnlyi... short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from….Issue #1

