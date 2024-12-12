Today, the 12/12 Portal presents a special energetic gateway for spiritual growth and transformation. Harness the cosmic energy by setting intentions and connecting with the divine in meditation or nature. This potent day amplifies manifestations and helps you align with your highest potential.

Take advantage of the strong energy pouring forth and examine the patterns in your life. When a situation triggers you emotionally, take a deep breath before reacting with your go-to behavior.

Look at the situation for what it really is and consider making a new and better choice by taking the higher road.

Thanks for checking out today’s Inspiration. Feel free to share with other Substackers, Ollie. Share

…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

My First Substack Story