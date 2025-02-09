ifOnlyi… had just dated two Desirees and not the third, I believe my life would’ve turned out much different.

During my time as a boarder at The Howard School in Santa Barbara, California, there were six boys and three girls boarders. One girl just happened to be called Desiree.

Desiree was a super fantastic softball player, and having gone to the school for at least the same number of years as me, three, I considered her my very first girlfriend.

We were in our late teens, nearing 14. Maybe Desi was 14 already, I can’t recall, but I felt what it was to be liked by a girl for the first time. We would hold hands in the Saturday movie theaters, all the boarders would attend on the weekends. We used a sweater or a scarf to cover up our hands.

It was almost always a double feature, and I would buy Desi popcorn, candies, or drinks. When I flew home on weekends, Mom always gave me a $20 bill to give to the driver who drove me to the airport and back to school after my flight, but did I give it to my driver? No, I did not!

I kept the $20 bill each week and charged another $20 to the family’s school account, which our Headmaster controlled. Thankfully, I never got caught. Please don’t tell anyone, that’s why I always had money to treat Desiree on the weekends.

This was the closest to a romance that a thirteen-year-old boy could imagine. We consistently bowled together on the same team on Sunday afternoons when it was possible.

We sat next to each other when doing our nightly homework or at the dinner table with our Headmasters. Desi had Shoulder-Length Black hair and blue eyes. She was a beautiful, strong, very strong girl.

Her teeth were so perfectly white when she gave a smile.

When I was pulled out of boarding school without warning to prepare for Public High School, I lost connection with Desiree. Bummer, after all those years, poof, she was gone, and my heart was hurting.

broken heart

Just when I thought that was the last time I would ever ‘date’ a girl named Desiree. Then, out of the blue, I met another Desiree at Palos Verdes High School. I wanted to go out with her, not just because she was called Desiree, but because she was my kind of girl.

The first thing she told me was that the only way she would go out with me was for me to come by her home, and if her dog liked me, she would consider going on a date. So I was up for the challenge - I knocked on her front door, and when she opened up, I was happy to say not only did the dog like me, but it jumped into my arms while standing at the doorway. Yippie, I was good to go!

In the end, I think the Dog liked me more than Desi. I thought we had a connection; maybe I should have hung in there longer, perhaps another school year. LOL.

The next, and for sure the last, Desiree I dated was a Dental Hygienist. I met her dancing at one of the clubs I often went to. She stood out, and I didn’t think I would have a chance in hell to have her say YES to a date. Shockingly, she said YES, perhaps my dancing lessons paid off.

We dated for many months. She and one of her friends used to go to the Playboy Mansion quite often and would bring me personalized memorabilia back from there. I asked if I could ever go, but because I was under 21, they couldn’t risk taking me there. Made sense, at least to me.

One afternoon, she asked me to grab her cigarette lighter from her purse. I opened it up to look for her. There was no lighter, but I did see a book of matches. I grabbed those; they were from the Playboy Mansion.

I went to light her cigarette and saw and read a note inside the flap of the matches that said, “Had a great night, Desi; I can’t wait to see you again! LOVE, Lee Majors.” Desi, do you know this man? Yes, she replied! I said, “The same SIX Million Dollar Man TV Star?” He had also written his private phone number on the flap.

I was shocked, as he was married to Farrah Fawcett at that time. Why mess with Desi? Then I realized he was the SIX MILLION DOLLAR MAN, and I wasn’t.

As you can imagine, that was the end of our relationship, but she was not happy that I had ended it because of Lee Majors.

She got her revenge by suing my Insurance company.

This third Desiree was the one who was with me when I crashed my Mom’s car into the tree in Solvang. She sued the insurance company for the minor injuries she sustained in the car accident and was paid handsomely.

I know I was to blame for the accident, and she deserved to receive compensation.

I no longer watched The Six Million Dollar Man, dated Desiree, and promised myself I would never date another Desiree or Desi if I learned their names. I promise you all that, at least in this lifetime. hehehehehehehe.

So there were my THREE… No More Desires for me.

#…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

