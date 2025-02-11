Ollie - if Only i

Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
Lynn Taylor-Buccafuri
Apr 21

What a coincidence. My very first car that I purchased was a 1976 Monty Carlo, it was used and a piece of crap bug I didn’t learn that until I had it a good month or so. Had to have a carburetor replaced and then that caught on fire. What a heap but I loved it as it was my first car that I bought. Then my first brand new car off of a dealers lot, had only 13 miles on it from others who test drove it…a white 1988 Monty Carlo. I loved that car, had it until after I married and when I was pregnant my husband gave me the new sport utility we had and he drove it as well as destroyed it from not taking care of it. If online had known he’d treat it that way I would have not switched. Now that I think of it, I got rid of the husband as well. 🙄🤣

