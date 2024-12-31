Happy New Year, 2025
A HUGE THANK YOU to ALL my SUBSCRIBERS for your patience, support and encouragement in 2024. Ollie.
Subscribe to my Free Substack Publication. Subscribers receive daily Fortune Cookie Inspiration by email.
…if Only i… short stories are published chronologically and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me, the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1
Thanks for all the stories about you and your lifetime experiences. They are hugely entertaining.I am still catching up on the early ones. Best wishes for 2025!