Feb 4

How foolhardy we were! I recall a summer in France when I went out dancing with another girl and some of her male friends. I did not realize at the end of the evening how much they had been drinking. They seemed sober... until we all got in the car and the driver started careening all over the roads. This was back when in France there were still those three-lane roads where you could over take the car in front of you driving in the (shared) middle lane. We were going 80-90 miles an hour on a small country road and the boys kept yelling at the driver "Redouble! Redouble!" Meaning, pass the car in front of us. I was never so terrified in my life. I thought we were going to die. Kids are so stupid. When my son went to college I did not let him have a car!

