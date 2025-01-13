Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
C.J. Heck's avatar
C.J. Heck
Jan 14

I guess we call that "education under fire" which has got to be the worst, yet it's something the memory refuses to let go of. In that case, it's needed. I'm sorry you had the experience, Ollie. You write about it very clearly --as a reader, I could feel all the frustration like it was mine!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Ollie - if Only i and others
Jennifer Jones's avatar
Jennifer Jones
Jan 14

Ouch! I feel for younger self Ollie. I was scammed myself last year, only a small amount, but could easily have been more. I know how dreadful I felt about. I feel for you that you have lived with that. Also, it does surprise me that scammers were around back then

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Ollie - if Only i
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture