Ollie - if Only i

Ollie - if Only i

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Lisa Maguire's avatar
Lisa Maguire
Jan 28

What a bizarre story. So many questions. Who would steal a steering wheel? What did people think of you both driving in a car with no steering wheel- one changing gears and the other steering? Who bought the car without a steering wheel? I need to know more!!!! Very entertaining read.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Ollie - if Only i and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 IfOnlyi...by Ollie
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture