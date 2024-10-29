Your Daily Fortune Cookie Inspiration October 29th
Magical Messages from Ollie.
Take a few moments today to note how many Blessings you can count in your day and share in a note if you can. They can be small or huge - it doesn’t matter as long as you see them.
Be Blessed! Ollie
Subscribe to my Free Substack Publication Subscribers receive daily Fortune Cookie Inspiration to your inbox.
…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically, and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1
🌹🌻🌸💐💚💛💜❤️🌼😍🥰