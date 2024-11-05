Today as Voters head to the Polling Stations across America I pray for Peace in this wonderful Nation & Around The World.

Thanks for checking out todays Inspiration Feel free to share with other Substackers, Ollie Share

…ifOnlyi… short stories are published chronologically, and follow my life growing up in California from 4 years old. If you’ve just found me the stories will come together when you start reading from...Issue #1

My First Substack Story