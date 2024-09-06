"ifOnlyi…" by Ollie is an intense journey through my life, starting when I was 4 years old at Black Foxe Military Institute in Hollywood, California. My Substack posts all begin with the lessons I wish I had learned from every experience.

I was born and raised in Sunny Southern California, with very hardworking parents who were both building a Worldwide business of their dreams. My life may have seemed from the outside as if I were extremely spoiled, but it was the total opposite. Strict and by the rule of the house or else, I rebelled in some of the most dangerous ways. Idiot I was.

My parents' CFO once told me that nepotism is not an option for you, Ollie, and your mom wants you to be very successful, but not as successful as she is. I was going to prove her wrong!

There are stories about my experiences growing up, my teenage years, college, career, and business. Good and bad, dangerous and indifferent, and about injustice and justice. You will read about my journey as an entrepreneur and my survival of Hodgkin's disease, which is a type of cancer. I also survived one of the most significant lawsuits in the country, missed flights, and then met my future wife.

I worked harder and longer than anyone I knew. I would always say yes when others would say no. I saved my parents' business from folding more than a few times. I only learned that after my Dad passed away, from his good friend and highly respected businessman in Japan.

I realized that throughout my life, all I had been trying to do was gain my parents' respect and be told they loved me—if only once.

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and publication archives.

Stay up-to-date

Never miss an update—every new post is sent directly to your email. For a spam-free, ad-free reading experience, plus audio and community features, get the Substack app.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.