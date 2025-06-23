Subscribe
Flying Home From Australia To California: Next I Face The Judge!
I arrived back to a life of hell! It was all starting at once...Issue #102
14 hrs ago
•
Ollie - if Only i
6
My Only Memories Of Melbourne Were:
nothing, except the one memory I do have that was amazing...issue #101
Jun 20
•
Ollie - if Only i
8
Issue Number One Hundred!
Thinking outside the box, I made a great living in Surfers Paradise...Issue #100
Jun 15
•
Ollie - if Only i
19
My Bags Are Backed, I Am Hitch Hiking And It's Illegal!
This trip took Eleven rides and the stories of these rides are epic...Issue #99
Jun 12
•
Ollie - if Only i
5
Finding A Life Changing Message In A Bottle In Sydney Harbor.
Now I would able to pay for my airplane ticket home to California, USA...Issue #98
Jun 9
•
Ollie - if Only i
7
My Dad Sits And Watches Me In Awe!
This is a memory I will never forget, I hope you too may always remember this story too...Issue # 97
Jun 6
•
Ollie - if Only i
11
May 2025
No Place To Live & Seeing With One Eye
The combination didn’t go over too well. But I just lived with it…Issue # 96
May 30
•
Ollie - if Only i
10
If Practice Makes Perfection! I'm All In.
I must step up; it’s my last chance…Issue #95
May 25
•
Ollie - if Only i
13
Lee grabbed me. "Yank, We Need To talk."
Am I getting fired after just one night of bartending? I was in shock ...Issue # 94
May 11
•
Ollie - if Only i
10
First Night Bartending @ Rogues Club.
I hoped I would get training, instead I was thrown into the lions den. How would I cope?...Issue #93
May 7
•
Ollie - if Only i
4
My Dear Subscribers, A Personal Note.
Don't miss an issue of my Australian Adventures!
May 6
•
Ollie - if Only i
10
My Lifeline-My American Express Cut Up In Front Of Me!
I had $60, no credit cards, and 6 months before I could leave Australia...Issue# 92
May 4
•
Ollie - if Only i
9
